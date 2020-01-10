With flu season in full swing and a high number of viruses in the community, Catawba County hospitals implemented restrictions on visitors.
Visitation restrictions for Catawba Valley Health Systems have been implemented for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). All individuals 15 years old and under are temporarily restricted from visiting the Catawba Valley Medical Center’s NICU until further notice.
At Frye Regional Medical Center, starting at 7 a.m. on Jan. 10, children under 12 are restricted from visiting patients, according to a release from Frye. The restriction is in place until further notice.
Anyone who is sick or has flu-like symptoms — like a fever, chills, a cough, sore throat, stuffy nose or nausea — is asked not to visit patients either.
Extenuating circumstances, like the death of a loved one, can be approved by a nurse before visiting.
Those at risk for complications, like pregnant women, people older than 65 or anyone with chronic health conditions or immune deficiencies should consider limiting their visitors, the release said.
Frye also asks that all visitors wash their hands before and after going into a patient’s room and the hospital.
Those visiting the hospital for flu treatment are asked to wear a mask.
