The time has arrived for local basketball teams to compete in conference tournaments. The Northwestern 3A/4A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A conferences are all set to determine their tournament champions this week, with Friday’s title games scheduled to take place at McDowell High, East Burke High and Catawba Valley Community College.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap:
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
Schedule:
Tuesday’s first-round games will take place at the sites of the higher seeds. McDowell High will host both girls and boys semifinals on Thursday, as well as the championship Friday night.
Girls
Freedom (23-0 overall, 12-0 NWC) ran the table in the conference for the second year in a row and has lost just one conference game in five seasons. While the unexpected happens in sports, there’s little reason to not expect the Patriots to win their fifth straight tournament title. They are a solid bet to get a West No. 1 seed.
Hickory (18-5, 9-3) picked up the No. 2 seed and its run to the finals will likely go through third-seeded Watauga (15-7, 8-4). The two teams split their regular season meetings, each winning on the road. However, the Pioneers have struggled of late. They enter the tournament with a two-game losing streak and struggled to put away St. Stephens (2-22, 0-12) before that. They’ll get South Caldwell in the first round, and the Spartans (11-11, 3-9) could be a sleeper in the tourney. They routed both St. Stephens and Alexander Central last week and took Hickory to overtime the week prior.
For the state tournament, Freedom and Hickory have the league’s two automatic 3A bids and McDowell (11-11, 6-6) has the lone 4A. Watauga should get an at-large 3A bid. Alexander Central was ranked 43rd in the last Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings in February, but lost four straight and could be on the bubble entering tournament play (the next rankings will be released today). South Caldwell was No. 46 for the 4A field-of-48 before splitting four games. A win on Tuesday over Watauga would help.
Boys
Like the girls, Freedom (22-1, 11-1) is a strong favorite to claim the tournament title, but it’s not certain. A year ago, the Patriots ran the table in the conference only to see Hickory upset them in the tournament final. As the top two seeds again this year, another final would not be a surprise. And a win by the Red Tornadoes would not be a surprise either, as they’ve won the last two conference tournaments.
Hickory (19-4, 9-3) claimed the league’s second 3A automatic bid and will face crosstown rival St. Stephens (5-19, 1-11) in the first round after completing a season sweep of the Indians last Friday. The Red Tornadoes would take on Watauga (7-15, 4-8) or Alexander Central (14-10, 7-5) in the semifinals. Hickory swept both teams during the regular season, but Alexander Central played the Red Tornadoes tough all three games this season with two of the losses coming by one possession.
Besides Freedom and Hickory, the Cougars look to be the only other 3A team that will get a state tournament bid. Watauga and St. Stephens would need to win the conference tournament to get in.
For the 4A schools, McDowell (10-12, 5-7) and South Caldwell (7-15, 5-7) finished in a tie. However, McDowell will get the automatic 4A bid as it beat the Spartans both times in head-to-head meetings. While South Caldwell will need to win the tournament to play in the state tournament, given that it beat Freedom and Hickory in back-to-back games this year, it’s not a far-fetched proposition. But first they’ll need to get through McDowell on Tuesday
GIRLS
Tuesday:
No. 7 St. Stephens at No. 2 Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 South Caldwell at No. 3 Watauga, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Alexander Central at No. 4 McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday at McDowell High:
No. 1 Freedom vs. No. 5 Alexander Central or No. 4 McDowell, 4 p.m.
No. 6 South Caldwell or No. 3 Watauga vs. No. 7 St. Stephens or No. 2 Hickory, 5:30 p.m.
Friday at McDowell:
Championship game, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS
Tuesday:
No. 7 St. Stephens at No. 2 Hickory, 8 p.m.
No. 6 Watauga at No. 3 Alexander Central, 7 p.m.
No. 5 South Caldwell at No. 4 McDowell, 8 p.m.
Thursday at McDowell:
No. 1 Freedom vs. No. 5 South Caldwell or No. 4 McDowell, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Watauga or No. 3 Alexander Central vs. No. 7 St. Stephens or No. 2 Hickory, 8:30 p.m.
Friday at McDowell:
Championship game, 8 p.m.
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A
Schedule:
The top four seeds for the girls and boys will host first-round games on Tuesday before the scene shifts to East Burke for Thursday’s semifinals and Friday’s championship. Game times for schools hosting single games on Tuesday will start at 6:30 p.m., while doubleheader contests will tip at 6 p.m. starting with the girls’ contests.
GIRLS
East Burke (21-3 overall, 14-0 NWF) completed a third straight unbeaten season in the conference and the Cavaliers will host the conference tournament. Against a team that has won their previous four conference tournaments, that’s a tough assignment for the rest of the league. East Burke will get West Caldwell (3-14, 2-12) in the first round and then, barring an upset, Fred T. Foard (10-14, 5-9) or Draughn (11-13, 7-7).
Looking at a draw prior to Friday night’s regular season finales, Bunker Hill (18-6, 11-3) earned the second seed after Draughn upset Patton (14-9, 10-4) on Friday. The Bears host Hibriten (4-19, 2-12) on Tuesday, then likely will play the winner of West Iredell (11-13, 5-9) or Patton.
Despite its record, West Iredell is a sleeper team to keep an eye on. The Warriors had a strange loss to West Caldwell on Feb. 7, then came back the next Tuesday to beat Draughn and led East Burke by seven after three quarters two days later.
East Burke and Bunker Hill have the league’s two automatic bids. Patton will get an at-large bid, and Draughn will likely join them. Ranked 55th by MaxPreps, West Iredell’s loss at West Caldwell could bruise its ranking pretty hard. A win at Draughn likely helps, but a win at Patton would push the Warriors further away from the bubble.
Foard, Hibriten and West Caldwell will need to win the tournament to get a state bid.
Boys
Hibriten (21-2, 13-1) and West Caldwell (21-3, 11-3) were the talk of the conference all year and the two programs claimed the league’s two automatic bids for the playoffs. However, a couple of sleeper teams could make noise this week.
Hibriten defeated West Caldwell last Friday night to forge a split in the season series in the conference and claim the title outright. The Panthers will host Bunker Hill (3-21, 1-13) on Tuesday and looks to be a good bet to play either East Burke (13-11, 9-5) or Draughn (13-11, 7-7) on Thursday. However, neither opponent is a pushover.
East Burke spoiled West Caldwell’s chance at an outright championship with an upset last Tuesday. Then last Friday, with Patton (16-7, 10-4) having a shot to create a tie for second with West Caldwell, Draughn spoiled the fun with a win at home.
Speaking of Patton, it too has played West Caldwell tough, beating the Warriors on the road and losing by three at home.
In short, the semifinals and finals at East Burke could be a memorable two days.
The conference looks to be in good shape to get five teams into the state tournament. West Iredell (7-17, 3-11), Foard (6-18, 2-12) and Bunker Hill will need to win the conference tournament to advance.
GIRLS
Tuesday:
No. 8 West Caldwell at No. 1 East Burke, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Hibriten at No. 2 Bunker Hill, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 West Iredell at No. 3 Patton, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Fred T. Foard at No. 4 Draughn, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday at East Burke:
No. 7 Hibriten or No. 2 Bunker Hill vs. No. 6 West Iredell or No. 3 Patton, 4 p.m
No. 8 West Caldwell or No. 1 East Burke vs. No. 5 Fred T. Foard or No. 4 Draughn, 7 p.m.
Friday at East Burke:
Championship game, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS
Tuesday:
No. 8 Bunker Hill at No. 1 Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Fred T. Foard at No. 2 West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 West Iredell at No. 3 Patton, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Draughn at No. 4 East Burke, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday at East Burke:
No. 7 Fred T. Foard or No. 2 West Caldwell vs. No. 6 West Iredell or No. 3 Patton, 5:30 p.m.
No. 8 Bunker Hill or No. 1 Hibriten vs. No. 5 Draughn or No. 4 East Burke, 8:30 p.m
Friday at East Burke:
Championship game, 8 p.m.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Schedule:
First-round games for the boys and girls will take place tonight’s with the four highest seeds hosting games. Schools with doubleheaders will start at 6 p.m. and schools hosting single games will tip at 7 p.m. The semifinals and championships will be played Wednesday through Friday at Catawba Valley Community College with the start each day scheduled for 6 p.m. The higher seeds remaining after tonight’s opening rounds will play on Wednesday with the lower seeds battling on Thursday. The championships are scheduled for Friday.
GIRLS
With Newton-Conover (21-2 overall, 14-0 SFC) outscoring conference opponents by an average score of 71-32, it is the heavy favorite to win the third straight tournament title. For the Red Devils, the goal is to stay healthy, fine tune the team a final time and try and increase their seeding for the state playoffs next week.
Bandys (18-5, 11-2) is the second seed and has clinched a state playoff spot. It’s likely the Trojans will play Maiden a third time — a team they swept handily during the regular season — in a semifinal on Thursday.
Maiden (12-12, 9-5) and East Lincoln (15-9, 9-5) could have playoff work to do this week. In the last Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings released on Feb. 3, East Lincoln was No. 37 and Maiden No. 62. However, because it finished ahead in the standings, Maiden, the No. 3 seed, would get an at-large bid into the field of 64 before the Mustangs. Since the last release, the Blue Devils went 3-1 with a win over East Lincoln to complete the season sweep. However good the Blue Devils feel, a win over Bandys would help Maiden’s cause a little more.
Ranked 60th in the last release and 1-3 since, North Lincoln (13-9, 6-8) probably needs at least a win in the first round, if not more, to get into the state tourney.
Lake Norman Charter (8-15, 4-10), Lincolnton (3-19, 2-12) and West Lincoln (2-20, 1-13) will need to win the tournament to get in.
BOYS
Though there were missteps at times this season, Lake Norman Charter (8-5, 13-1) and East Lincoln (20-4, 12-2) finished first and second in the standings and will receive the respective automatic state playoff bids. Should the two teams meet, they will look to break a tie in the head-to-head meetings. But, that meeting is not a cinch, as teams down the list in the standings are capable of pulling off an upset.
North Lincoln (15-7, 10-4) fought East Lincoln to the end a couple of weeks ago. Newton-Conover (15-9, 9-5) gave East Lincoln one of its two conference losses this year, and is a team that has had the ability to pull off tournament surprises the last two seasons. The Red Devils are looking to get back to the tournament final the second straight year.
One team that could pull a surprise is Bandys (8-16, 3-9). The Trojans led Lake Norman Charter in the fourth quarter on the road, lost by two to East Lincoln just under two weeks ago and lost in overtime to Newton-Conover.
The top four look to have clear sailing for the state playoffs. Lincolnton (10-13, 6-8) could be a fifth team from the conference to make it, but the Wolves were No 58 in the last rankings and have split four since. They have also played havoc with the top teams, losing by one last week at Lake Norman Charter and dropping an overtime game at home vs. Newton-Conover.
Maiden (7-17, 3-11), Bandys and West Lincoln (0-24, 0-14) will need to win the tournament to play in the state tourney.
GIRLS
Monday:
No. 8 West Lincoln at No. 1 Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Lincolnton at No. 2 Bandys, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Lake Norman Charter at No. 3 Maiden, 7 p.m.
No. 5 North Lincoln at No 4 East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Wednesday at Catawba Valley Community College:
Semifinal: Highest remaining seed, 6 p.m.
Thursday at Catawba Valley Community College
Semifinal: Lowest remaining seed, 6 p.m.
Friday at Catawba Valley Community College:
Championship game, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Monday:
No. 8 West Lincoln at No. 1 Lake Norman Charter, 7 p.m.
No. 7 at No. 2 East Lincoln, 7 p.m.
No. 6 at No. 3 North Lincoln, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Lincolnton at No. 4 Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday at Catawba Valley Community College:
Semifinal: Highest remaining seed, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday at Catawba Valley Community College:
Semifinal: Lowest remaining seed, 7:30 p.m.
Friday at Catawba Valley Community College:
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
