A HomeGoods store could open on Catawba Valley Boulevard SE within the next few months.
Joanna Howarth, a public relations manager with HomeGoods, said the company has not announced a location in Hickory.
“When opening new stores, we tend to announce our plans when we believe the time is right to do so competitively,” Howarth said. “Generally speaking, it is our practice not to announce store openings until close to an intended opening date.”
However, Gary Randle, a superintendent with Savannah Woodworking who was working at the site, confirmed a HomeGoods would be opening in the space next to Office Depot.
A sign announcing a new HomeGoods store was in place at the store in July.
Randle said his workers have been on the site for three weeks and they should be done in about six weeks.
Since it would take a few weeks to stock the store, Randle estimated the store will be open in around two months.
Workers on the site had finished the framing and were preparing to pressure test sprinklers, among other tasks, Randle said.
HomeGoods sells a wide range of home merchandise, including tableware, furniture, bedding and storage items, according to the company’s website.
The new location is the former Babies "R" Us store.
More information on the company is available by visiting www.homegoods.com.
