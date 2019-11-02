Two Startown Optimist baseball teams participated in and won 2019 fall championships.
The 10U Fall Baseball Tournament was held at Startown Optimist Big Red Park from Oct. 6-10, according to a press release from the teams.
Startown 10U faced North Piedmont in the final matchup of the tournament.
Their regular season record was 10-1.
The 8U Tournament was held at St. Stephens Optimist Park.
Startown 8U faced Mountain View in the final matchup of the tournament.
They were undefeated in the regular season, finishing 11-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.