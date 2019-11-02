Two Startown Optimist baseball teams participated in and won 2019 fall championships.

The 10U Fall Baseball Tournament was held at Startown Optimist Big Red Park from Oct. 6-10, according to a press release from the teams.

Startown 10U faced North Piedmont in the final matchup of the tournament.

Their regular season record was 10-1.

The 8U Tournament was held at St. Stephens Optimist Park.

Startown 8U faced Mountain View in the final matchup of the tournament.

They were undefeated in the regular season, finishing 11-0.

