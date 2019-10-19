St. Stephens volleyball player Grace Brennan, left, a senior setter for the Indians, was surprised by her former high school and travel coach Tom Shrum, right, during the team’s Senior Night activities on Oct. 10. Shrum was Brennan’s coach when she attended Willamette High School in Eugene, Oregon, during her freshman and sophomore seasons, and St. Stephens head coach Julie Harris was instrumental in planning the details of the surprise.