Bill Slayton

Bill C. Slayton, a retired coach and teacher who formerly lived in Granite Falls, was recently inducted into the 2020 class of George Whitfield’s Baseball Clinic Hall of Fame. He was honored for not only his baseball achievements, but for his many athletic accomplishments during his coaching career.

In 2015, Slayton was presented an honorary membership into the North Carolina Football Coaches Association and was inducted into both the Guilford County and Caldwell County Sports Halls of Fame.

The Southeast Guilford High School football stadium has also been named in his honor.

Slayton is married to the former Doris Terry, who is originally from Hickory. They reside outside Greensboro.

