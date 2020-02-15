Bill C. Slayton, a retired coach and teacher who formerly lived in Granite Falls, was recently inducted into the 2020 class of George Whitfield’s Baseball Clinic Hall of Fame. He was honored for not only his baseball achievements, but for his many athletic accomplishments during his coaching career.
In 2015, Slayton was presented an honorary membership into the North Carolina Football Coaches Association and was inducted into both the Guilford County and Caldwell County Sports Halls of Fame.
The Southeast Guilford High School football stadium has also been named in his honor.
Slayton is married to the former Doris Terry, who is originally from Hickory. They reside outside Greensboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.