The Northview Middle School Hawks and Grandview Middle School Eagles participated in the 62nd annual All-American City Classic on Oct. 23 at Hickory High’s Frank Barger Stadium, with the Hawks using strong defense and solid blocking to defeat the Eagles 30-0 in both teams’ final game of the season.
Northview’s Deshawn Medley had 11 carries for 60 yards and a pair of 2-point conversion runs to go with two interceptions on defense. Quarterback Turner Wood scored twice on runs of 5 and 2 yards, while Deacon Young scored from 8 yards out. The Hawks’ remaining touchdown came on a strip fumble by Henry Pitts that Isaiah McDowell took 10 yards across the goal line, with Jamien Little adding the final 2-point conversion run.
Grandview finished with 58 total yards on 23 plays compared to 34 plays for 196 yards for Northview. Duke Williams was the Eagles’ top performer with 12 carries for 48 yards.
The Hawks’ defense was led by Eli Cronic, McDowell, Pitts, Luke Holtzman, Little and Medley, while the Eagles’ defense was led by Tyler Johnson, Duke Williams, Tristan Williams, Sebastian Reyes and Jaqalin Whittington.
More than 1,000 spectators attended the contest, which saw Northview finish 6-1 overall and Grandview complete the year with a 2-5 mark. The Hawks now hold a 39-23 advantage all-time in the crosstown rivalry.
Mike Mackie is Northview’s head coach, while Todd Teague is the head coach for Grandview.
