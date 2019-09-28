SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The Morganton All-Stars finished fourth during the PGA Junior League Regional hosted by Springfield Golf & Country Club last Saturday and Sunday. The co-ed team of junior golfers ages 14 and under finished behind the other three teams who participated, including the first-place Charlotte 3 All-Stars (3-0 record, 23 points).
The Morganton All-Stars qualified for regionals after taking second at the section championship at Mid Pines Golf & Country Club on Aug. 8 to receive an at-large bid. Other All-Star teams who competed in the regional at Springfield Golf & Country Club included:
» Charlotte 3 All-Stars (Charlotte, North Carolina) — Players are from Waterford Golf Club (Rock Hill, South Carolina); Harry L. Jones Sr., Golf Course (Charlotte, North Carolina); and TPC Piper Glen (Charlotte, North Carolina).
» Morganton All-Stars (Morganton, North Carolina) — Players are from Catawba Country Club (Newton, North Carolina); Lake Hickory Country Club (Hickory, North Carolina); and Mimosa Hills Golf Club (Morganton, North Carolina).
» Hobbit’s Glen All-Stars (Columbia, Maryland) — Players are all from Hobbits Glen (Columbia, Maryland).
» 1757 All-Stars (Dulles, Virginia) — Players are all from 1757 Golf Club (Dulles, Virginia).
Following the regional championship team from Charlotte were the second-place Hobbit’s Glen All-Stars (1-1-1 record, 21 points), the third-place 1757 All-Stars (1-1-1 record, 18 points) and the fourth-place Morganton All-Stars (0-3 record, 10 points).
The Charlotte 3 All-Stars advance to the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental Oct. 11-14 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Twelve different states will be represented in the event, including California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.
The Morganton All-Stars were captained by Jimmy Piercy, the PGA professional at Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club in Morganton. Team members included 11-year-old Brewer Lael of Newton (Catawba Country Club), 12-year-old Nick Newton of Hickory (Lake Hickory Country Club), 9-year-old Grayson Baucom of Hickory (Lake Hickory Country Club), 13-year-old Connor Warren of Spruce Pine (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club), 14-year-old Atley Gabriel of Claremont (Catawba Country Club), 13-year-old Alex Bock of Morganton (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club), 13-year-old Celeste Little of Statesville (Lake Hickory Country Club), 11-year-old Hank Johnson of Morganton (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club), 12-year-old David Gee of Hickory (Catawba Country Club) and 13-year-old Brody Miller of Spruce Pine (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club)
