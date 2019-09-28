A co-ed team of junior golfers ages 14 and under from the Morganton area participated in the PGA Junior League Regional Sept. 21-22 in Springfield, Virginia. The team captain was Jimmy Piercy, while team members included Morganton’s Alex Bock and Hank Johnson, Hickory’s Nick Newton and Grayson Baucom, Newton’s Brewer Lael, Claremont’s Atley Gabriel, Spruce Pine’s Connor Warren and Brody Miller and Statesville’s Celeste Little and Brody Miller.