A co-ed team of junior golfers ages 14 and under from the Morganton area will compete in the PGA Junior League Regional beginning today in Springfield, Virginia. Team captain is Jimmy Piercy of Mimosa Hills Golf & Country club, while team members include 11-year-old Brewer Lael (Catawba Country Club), 12-year-old Nick Newton (Lake Hickory Country Club), 9-year-old Grayson Baucom (Lake Hickory Country Club), 13-year-old Connor Warren (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club), 14-year-old Atley Gabriel (Catawba Country Club), 13-year-old Alex Bock (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club), 13-year-old Celeste Little (Lake Hickory Country Club), 11-year-old Hank Johnson (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club), 12-year-old David Gee (Catawba Country Club) and 13-year-old Brody Miller (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club)