Morganton All-Stars

A co-ed team of junior golfers ages 14 and under from the Morganton area will compete in the PGA Junior League Regional beginning today in Springfield, Virginia. Team captain is Jimmy Piercy of Mimosa Hills Golf & Country club, while team members include 11-year-old Brewer Lael (Catawba Country Club), 12-year-old Nick Newton (Lake Hickory Country Club), 9-year-old Grayson Baucom (Lake Hickory Country Club), 13-year-old Connor Warren (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club), 14-year-old Atley Gabriel (Catawba Country Club), 13-year-old Alex Bock (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club), 13-year-old Celeste Little (Lake Hickory Country Club), 11-year-old Hank Johnson (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club), 12-year-old David Gee (Catawba Country Club) and 13-year-old Brody Miller (Mimosa Hills Golf & Country Club) 

 Submitted photo

MORGANTON — A co-ed team of junior golfers ages 14 and under from the Morganton area will be competing in the PGA Junior League Regional presented by National Car Rental at Springfield Golf & Country Club in Springfield, Virginia, today and Sunday. The winner will advance to the 2019 PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental Oct. 11-14 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Morganton All-Stars were the runners-up at the section championship at Mid Pines Golf & Country Club on Aug. 8 to receive an at-large bid to regionals. All-Star teams competing in the regional at Springfield Golf & Country Club include:

Charlotte 3 All-Stars (Charlotte, North Carolina) — Players are from Waterford Golf Club (Rock Hill, South Carolina); Harry L. Jones Sr., Golf Course (Charlotte, North Carolina); and TPC Piper Glen (Charlotte, North Carolina).

Morganton All-Stars (Morganton, North Carolina) — Players are from Catawba Country Club (Newton, North Carolina); Lake Hickory Country Club (Hickory, North Carolina); and Mimosa Hills Golf Club (Morganton, North Carolina).

Hobbit’s Glen All-Stars (Columbia, Maryland) — Players are all from Hobbits Glen (Columbia, Maryland).

1757 All-Stars (Dulles, Virginia) — Players are all from 1757 Golf Club (Dulles, Virginia).

Following the regular season, 10-player All-Star teams are formed from a combination of players in each league. Teams move through section championships in August to earn a spot at one of 12 regionals held across the country in September. Twelve regional champions advance to the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental, which has been held at Grayhawk Golf Club since 2016 and will stay through 2022.

The PGA Jr. League brings boys and girls together to learn and play golf on co-ed teams, all with expert coaching from PGA and LPGA professionals. Kids wear numbered jerseys and play on teams with friends, competing in a two-person scramble format that builds confidence and encourages sportsmanship. While the focus of PGA Jr. League is primarily on the recreational nature of its spring, summer and fall seasons, the PGA Jr. League Postseason presented by National Car Rental presents competitive golfers a fun and aspirational finish to regular season play.

