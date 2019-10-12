Chris Fulbright, 47, of Conover recently competed and finished IRONMAN Chattanooga, with a final time of 13:48:03 and 2,238 points.
Held annually in September, the triathlon requires participants to swim 2.4 miles, bike 116 miles and then run 26.2 miles.
Fulbright finished the swim with a time of 1:20:49, the bike ride in 7:06:32 and the run in 4:54:55.
Fulbright said it takes a lot to prepare and compete in an Ironman Challenge. “It takes a great training partner, support from friends and family, hundreds hours of hard work and the biggest one is to face and overcome your fears,” he said. “If you’re not willing to do that then you won’t make it across the finish line.”
Fulbright said this is just one of three events he has on what he calls his “tombstone list.” This includes the Boston Marathon, which he already finished, and a 100-mile race.
Fulbright said he wants to compete in athletic events because he likes that challenge. “At the end I get to say, ‘Wow. I just did that.’”
Fulbright hopes to compete in a 100-mile race sometime next year.
