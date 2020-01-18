CJ Sigmon, 9, recently traveled to Jamestown, New York to compete in the 2019 National Black Belt World Games where he competed and won in the Junior Black Belt Breaking Division. Sigmon is a student at the Mountain View Karate Center in Hickory under the direction of Master Douglas Armstrong (left).
