The Hickory and Newton Elks Lodges hosted their annual Hoop Shoot on Jan. 18 at the Lenoir-Rhyne University gymnasium.
The free throw contest is a national event held every year by Elks Lodges across the country, according to a press release from the Hickory Elks Lodge.
Schools hold their own contest to determine a winner for boys and girls in each age group to send to the event held by the Hickory Elks. Girl and boy winners in age groups 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 represent their schools.
The Hickory Elks Hoop Shoot Committee along with the Newton Elks invited schools to participate in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke counties.
Out of the 48 schools invited, 29 schools sent participants totaling 95 students, according to the release.
The first- and second-place winners of the event on Saturday received a trophy. All those students participating received a T-shirt and a certificate.
The first-place winners will go on to compete in the District Hoop Shoot held Sunday in Morganton, according to the release. If those students are unable to attend, then the second-place winner will take their place. The winners of that event will go on to the state competition, regionals and then to the national event held at the Elks Grand Lodge in Chicago.
Noah Hedrick in the 12-13 age group from Concordia shot a perfect 25 out of 25 free throws and has a great chance to go further in the competition.
