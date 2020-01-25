Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL PERSIST ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING... ABUNDANT LOW-LEVEL MOISTURE AND FAIRLY LIGHT WINDS WILL MAINTAIN FOG ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA THIS MORNING. THE VISIBILITY IN THE FOG WILL BE HIGHLY VARIABLE, WITH SOME LOCATIONS EXPERIENCING DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. THE VISIBILITY MAY CHANGE RAPIDLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. EXPECT THE FOG TO LIFT AND DISSIPATE AFTER 8 AM. IF DRIVING IN THE REGION TONIGHT, ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME AND STOPPING DISTANCE. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS TO IMPROVE YOUR VISION WHILE DRIVING, AND CONSIDER TURNING ON YOUR HAZARD LIGHTS IN PARTICULARLY DENSE FOG TO BE MORE VISIBLE TO OTHER DRIVERS.