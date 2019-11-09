Hudson Gentry of Hickory placed third in the 2019 World Wakeboarding Association Wakeboard and Wake Park World Championships in the boys’ 9-and-under division. The championship took place in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
Gentry started wakeboarding when he was 5 years old, said his father Clay Gentry. “Hudson has always been a very active kid and has always been drawn to extreme sports,” he said.
In 2018, Hudson Gentry began competing in grassroots wakeboarding competitions in North Carolina and in 2019 started competing in WWA competitions.
Earlier this year Hudson Gentry finished second in the United States National Boat Championships in the boys’ 9-and-under division.
Hudson Gentry trains on Lake Norman and can also be seen on Lake Hickory.
Clay Gentry said Hudson is glad that it is offseason but he is already looking forward to next year and getting back on the water.
