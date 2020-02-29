Junior league All-star champions.jpg

(Front row) Davis Smith, Ryan Garland, Brendan Abbey, Trey White and Aydin McHenry. (Back row) Coach Brandon Hackett, Noah Teague, Andrew O’Malley, Dezmond Hackett, Logan Hughes, Isaiah McDowell and Coach Donald Dillingham.

 Submitted

The Hickory All-Stars recently won the Western Youth Athletic Association Junior League All-Star Tournament.

Teams from Shelby, Burke County and Hickory competed for the championship in a double-elimination tournament.

The tournament was hosted by Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department at Highland Recreation Center on Feb. 21 and 22.

