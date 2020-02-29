The Hickory All-Stars recently won the Western Youth Athletic Association Junior League All-Star Tournament.
Teams from Shelby, Burke County and Hickory competed for the championship in a double-elimination tournament.
The tournament was hosted by Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department at Highland Recreation Center on Feb. 21 and 22.
