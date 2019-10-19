CONOVER — The Concordia Christian Day School Varsity Crusaders volleyball team completed a strong season with a conference championship on Monday night, winning a four-team tournament by defeating middle school teams from Hickory Day School and St. Stephens Lutheran Christian School in straight sets. After beating Hickory Day 25-1 and 25-10 in the semifinals, the Crusaders knocked off St. Stephens Lutheran 25-13 and 25-13 in the championship match.
Concordia dominated the semifinal match against Hickory Day, receiving eight aces from Adrienne Fidler and six from Sara Sain. Emma Fredell and Ellie Adams added four aces apiece, while Hadleigh Swagger finished with three and Callie Bradshaw had one.
Pacing the offensive attack for the Crusaders was Saylem Hudson with seven kills, while Swagger added four kills and three assists, Sain had two kills and one assist and Adams finished with one kill.
Defensively, Concordia got five digs from Fidler, three each from Hudson and Sain, two from Adams and one apiece from Payton Roseman, Piper Travis, Bradshaw and Fredell.
In the championship contest, the Crusaders got six aces from Hudson, four from Sain, three from Adams and two apiece from Swagger and Fidler.
Concordia’s Swagger and Sain controlled the net with five and three kills, respectively, while Hudson and Fidler added two each. Adams contributed one kill, while Swagger finished with five assists to go with two from Sain and one from Hudson.
On defense, Concordia received 11 digs from Hudson, six from Fidler, four from Adams, two from Swagger and one apiece from Roseman and Sain.
Hudson was named the conference’s season and tournament MVP, while Swagger and Fidler also earned spots on the all-conference squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.