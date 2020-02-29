The Concordia Junior Varsity Boys Basketball team topped Salisbury Academy 35-34 last week, capturing the FAMA Conference Tournament Championship Trophy for 2020.
Led by Miles Britton defensively, the Crusaders were able to take a 12-7 lead into halftime. In the second half, the Jaguars’ high-octane offense came alive as they scored 17 third-quarter points to tie the game.
The fourth quarter was an intense, high-pressure battle of wills. With Concordia nearly exhausted from its defensive efforts, Salisbury was able to take the lead twice in the final minutes of the game. However, the Crusaders absolutely refused to lose, doing just enough to edge out the defending champions.
The win was the perfect ending to the Crusaders’ season, as they finished with an 11 -1 record. Bryce Mitchell and Sam Hoffman were named to the All-Conference Team and Braxton Eckard was named the MVP.
While the final game did not allow for balanced playing time of the entire roster, the win was absolutely a complete team effort. Without each and every individual on the team filling their role, the boys could not have met their goal to win both the FAMA Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championships.
Concordia Varsity Girls win conference championship
For the second year in a row, the Concordia Varsity Girls Basketball Team won the Conference Championship, defeating St. Stephens Lutheran by a 43-27 final.
The girls finished the season at 17-1 and also celebrated the North Carolina Lutheran Schools championship in January as well.
The team used a strong defense and demonstrated the ability to score a lot of points throughout the season.
Sara Sain and Ellie Adams were selected to the All-Tournament Team for the Conference Tournament and Neeley Campbell was selected as the MVP for the Conference Tournament.
The Girls Varsity Team had an amazing year athletically, but more importantly they played with Christian integrity every minute of the season.
