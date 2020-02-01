The Concordia Girls and Boys Varsity basketball teams both won the North Carolina Lutheran Winter Blast Tournament held at Concordia Lutheran School gym from Jan. 17-19, according to a press release from the school. Lutheran teams from Hickory, Cary, Asheville and Knoxville (Tennessee) were all in attendance.
The girls defeated St. Stephens in the championship as the team used their defense to clamp down on the Warriors. The whole team played outstanding basketball to win the tournament for the second year in a row. Ellie Adams and Neeley Campbell were named to the All-Tournament team. Sara Sain was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
The boys used a strong press and smothering defense as they defeated Resurrection Lutheran of Cary in the championship game. It was a strong team performance by the young men. They won their first matchup against First Lutheran 51-13 and then defeated Resurrection back-to-back 40-18 and 46-12 in the championship game. Charlie Tomlinson and Peyton Gerken were named to the All-Tournament team. Brady Chamberlain was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
After the games, both players and coaches were allowed to cut the nets down in celebration of their wins, and raise the trophy high.
“It was a great tournament and it ran very smoothly, thanks to our hard-working Concordia Athletic Booster Club and tournament committee, dedicated parents of the players, staff and teachers from our school, Concordia Lutheran Church volunteers and Concordia alumni,” a statement in the release said. “Also, we want to thank our generous sponsors, Pepsi, Fresh Chef, Have A Cup, and IGA-Honey’s, Chick-fil-A and O’Charley’s. Without all of these volunteers and sponsors, we could not have run this tournament. Thank you to all.”
