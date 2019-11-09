Christmas Basketball ClinicRegistration is open for YMCA’s Christmas Basketball Clinic for boys and girls ages 8 to 15 at Hickory Foundation YMCA.

Activities will include ball handling drills, a dribbling series and shooting mechanics.

The camp will run from Dec. 26 to 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. If registration is finished by the Dec. 19 early bird deadline, the cost will be $50 per participant. The price rises to $60 after the early bird deadline.

For information on how to register, call Coach Andy Poplin at 704-425-7896 or email at coachpop@charter.net

YMCA Turkey TrotRegistration for the Annual YMCA Turkey Trot at the Hickory Foundation YMCA is open. The race is on Nov. 23.

Youth one-mile fun run begins a 8:30 a.m, the 10K walk/run begins at 9 a.m. and the 5K begins at 9:05 a.m.

To register, visit turkeytrot.ymcacv.org. The cost to participate in $35 and rises to $40 to register on the day of the race.

Packet pickup is on Nov. 22 from 3-6 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments