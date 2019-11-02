Instructional Mites BasketballRegistration is open for Hickory Parks and Recreation’s Instructional Mites Basketball for boys and girls ages 5 and 6.
Registration is available by phone at 828-322-7046 or online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation. For children that have not participated in a Hickory Parks and Recreation program a parent will need to visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office to sign a waiver after registering.
Registration ends Nov. 8.
A birth certificate must be presented at time of registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for anyone living outside the city limits of Hickory.
The program will be held at Ridgeview Recreation Center and will begin Nov. 14 with practices on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Gary Long at 828-261-2252 or email at glong@hickorync.gov.
Christmas Basketball ClinicRegistration is open for YMCA’s Christmas Basketball Clinic for boys and girls ages eight to 15 at Hickory Foundation YMCA.
Activities will include ball handling drills, a dribbling series and shooting mechanics.
The camp will run from Dec. 26 to 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. If registration is finished by the Dec. 19 early bird deadline, the cost will be $50 per participant. The price rises to $60 after the early bird deadline.
For information on how to register, call Coach Andy Poplin at 704-425-7896 or email at coachpop@charter.net
