Bowling League for Charity

AMF Colonial Lanes in Hickory will give $1 per week for each bowler participating in the Bowlero Gives Back League.

Additionally, Bowlero Corp. will match all donations.

The league starts on Oct. 25 and will run through Jan. 10 at AMF Colonia Lanes in Hickory.

To register, visit https://www.bowlero.com/leagues or call 828-327-2695.

Indoor Soccer

Hickory Parks and Recreation’s registration for Indoor Soccer Leagues for boys and girls ages 7 to 14 is open.

Registration is available by phone at 828-322-7046 or online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation. For children that have not participated in a Hickory Parks and Recreation program a parent will need to visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office to sign a waiver after registering.

Registration ends Oct. 25.

A birth certificate must be presented at time of registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for anyone living outside the city limits of Hickory.

Skills assessments will be held on Oct. 28 and 29 at Neill W. Clark Jr. Recreation Center. Only those aging up a division or new players must attend a skills assessment. Players will need to wear shin guards and indoor shoes at assessments.

Games will be played on Saturdays at Neill Clark Recreation Center.

For more information, contact Gary Long at 828-261-2252 or email at glong@hickorync.gov .

Instructional Mites Basketball

Registration is open for Hickory Parks and Recreation’s Instructional Mites Basketball for boys and girls ages 5 and 6.

Registration is available by phone at 828-322-7046 or online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation. For children that have not participated in a Hickory Parks and Recreation program a parent will need to visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office to sign a waiver after registering.

Registration ends Nov. 8.

A birth certificate must be presented at time of registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for anyone living outside the city limits of Hickory.

The program will be held at Ridgeview Recreation Center and will begin Nov. 14 with practices on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Gary Long at 828-261-2252 or email at glong@hickorync.gov.

Bantam Basketball

Registration is open for Hickory Parks and Recreation’s Bantam Basketball program for boys, ages 7 and 8, and girls, ages 6 through 8.

Registration is available by phone at 828-322-7046 or online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation. For children that have not participated in a Hickory Parks and Recreation program a parent will need to visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office to sign a waiver after registering.

Registration ends Nov. 1.

Skills assessment will be held on Nov. 4 and 5. Girls will meet at 5:30 p.m. and boys will meet at 6:30 p.m. and the Highland Recreation Center. All new players must attend one skills assessment in order to be placed on a team.

For more information, contact Gary Long at 828-261-2252 or email at glong@hickorync.gov

Pee Wee and Midget League Basketball

Registration is open for Hickory Parks and Recreation’s Pee Wee (ages 9 and 10) and Midget Basketball Leagues (ages 11 and 12) for boys and girls.

Registration is available by phone at 828-322-7046 or online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation. For children that have not participated in a Hickory Parks and Recreation program a parent will need to visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office to sign a waiver after registering.

Registration for both leagues ends Oct. 25.

A birth certificate must be presented at time of registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for anyone living outside the city limits of Hickory.

A skills assessment will be held on Oct. 28 and 29 at Highland Recreation Center for players aging up in a division or new players.

For more information, contact Lou Thomas at 828-261-2254 or email at lthomas@hickorync.gov.

Junior Basketball League

Registration is open for Hickory Parks and Recreation’s Junior Basketball League for ages 13 to 15.

Games will be played at Highland Recreation Center on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 5:30 p.m. The season is scheduled to begin in December.

Registration is available by phone at 828-322-7046 or online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation. For children that have not participated in a Hickory Parks and Recreation program a parent will need to visit the Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office to sign a waiver after registering.

Registration ends Nov. 1.

A birth certificate must be presented at time of registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for anyone living outside the city limits of Hickory.

Skills assessments for Junior League will be held on Nov. 4 and 5 at 6 p.m. at Highland Recreation Center. New players and those aging into a new division must attend one skills assessment session in order to be placed on a team.

For more information, contact Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or email at smorgan@hickorync.gov.

