Christmas Basketball Clinic
Registration is open for YMCA’s Christmas Basketball Clinic for boys and girls ages 8 to 15 at Hickory Foundation YMCA.
Activities will include ball handling drills, a dribbling series and shooting mechanics.
The camp will run from Dec. 26 to 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. If registration is finished by the Dec. 19 early bird deadline, the cost will be $50 per participant. The price rises to $60 after the early bird deadline.
Mel’s Jingle Run 5K
The 5th Annual Mel’s Jingle Run will be held on in downtown Hickory on Dec. 7. The Christmas-themed 5k will start in Union Square at 9 a.m.
Those wishing to participate should register at www.runtimeraces.com before Dec. 3. The cost to race is $25 per runner.
Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers.
Packet pick up will be held on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fleet Feet Sports on North Center Street in Hickory or on the day of the race at the race venue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.