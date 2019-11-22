Christmas Basketball Clinic

Registration is open for YMCA’s Christmas Basketball Clinic for boys and girls ages 8 to 15 at Hickory Foundation YMCA.

Activities will include ball handling drills, a dribbling series and shooting mechanics.

The camp will run from Dec. 26 to 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. If registration is finished by the Dec. 19 early bird deadline, the cost will be $50 per participant. The price rises to $60 after the early bird deadline.

Mel’s Jingle Run 5K

The 5th Annual Mel’s Jingle Run will be held on in downtown Hickory on Dec. 7. The Christmas-themed 5k will start in Union Square at 9 a.m.

Those wishing to participate should register at www.runtimeraces.com before Dec. 3. The cost to race is $25 per runner.

Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers.

Packet pick up will be held on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fleet Feet Sports on North Center Street in Hickory or on the day of the race at the race venue.

