Girls Volleyball in Hickory
Registration for girls volleyball leagues through Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism is now open for girls ages 9 to 15.
Registration is available online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation or by visiting the Highland Recreation Center.
The deadline to register is Jan. 29.
Where: Skill assessments will be held at Highland Recreation Center, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE in Hickory.
When: Sill assessments for new players and those aging up a division will be held on Feb. 3 and 4 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Cost: Participation is free for Hickory residents. The cost for nonresidents is $40 per player.
For more information, contact Lou Thomas at 828-261-2254 or email at lthomas@hickorync.gov.
Boys and Girls Lacrosse in Hickory
Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports is offering lacrosse to boys and girls ages 5 to 13.
Registration is available online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation or by visiting the Highland Recreation Center.
The deadline to register is Jan. 29.
Where: A parents a players meeting will be held on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Highland Recreation Center Community Room. Players must be available to travel to other towns for games.
When: Practices will be held thought the week at various parks in Hickory from 6 to 8 p.m. with games held on Saturdays and Sundays. The first practice sessions will be Feb. 10.
Cost: Participation is free for Hickory residents. The cost for nonresidents is $40 per player.
For more information, contact Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or email at smorgan@hickorync.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.