Girls Volleyball in Hickory

Registration for girls volleyball leagues through Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism is now open for girls ages 9 to 15.

Registration is available online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation or by visiting the Highland Recreation Center.

The deadline to register is Jan. 29.

Where: Skill assessments will be held at Highland Recreation Center, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE in Hickory.

When: Sill assessments for new players and those aging up a division will be held on Feb. 3 and 4 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost: Participation is free for Hickory residents. The cost for nonresidents is $40 per player.

For more information, contact Lou Thomas at 828-261-2254 or email at lthomas@hickorync.gov.

Boys and Girls Lacrosse in Hickory

Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports is offering lacrosse to boys and girls ages 5 to 13.

Registration is available online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation or by visiting the Highland Recreation Center.

The deadline to register is Jan. 29.

Where: A parents a players meeting will be held on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Highland Recreation Center Community Room. Players must be available to travel to other towns for games.

When: Practices will be held thought the week at various parks in Hickory from 6 to 8 p.m. with games held on Saturdays and Sundays. The first practice sessions will be Feb. 10.

Cost: Participation is free for Hickory residents. The cost for nonresidents is $40 per player.

For more information, contact Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or email at smorgan@hickorync.gov.

