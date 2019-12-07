Free Basketball Skills Clinic
A free basketball clinic will be held on Monday at the Newton Parks and Recreation Basketball Court in Newton.
Boys and girls ages 4 to 13 years old are invited to attend. Instructors will be Newton-Conover High School coaches and players.
Coaches for these age groups are also encouraged to participate.
An emphasis will be places on basic basketball fundamentals, skills, various drills to use and organization of practices and play development.
For more information and register, contact the Newton Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
Christmas Basketball Clinic
Registration is open for YMCA’s Christmas Basketball Clinic for boys and girls ages 8 to 15 at Hickory Foundation YMCA.
Activities will include ball handling drills, a dribbling series and shooting mechanics.
The camp will run from Dec. 26 to 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. If registration is finished by the Dec. 19 early bird deadline, the cost will be $50 per participant. The price rises to $60 after the early bird deadline.
Rotary’s Reindeer 8K in Taylorsville
The 10th annual Rotary’s Reindeer 8K Romp will be held on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. starting at Town Park Avenue.
It costs $30 to run and packet pick-up will be held on Dec. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Taylorsville Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.
To register, visit localraces.com and search for the race by name.
Awards will be given to top three finishers in all age groups.
