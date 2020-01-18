Girls Volleyball in Hickory
Registration for girls volleyball leagues through Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism is now open for girls ages 9 to 15.
Registration is available online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation or by visiting the Highland Recreation Center.
The deadline to register is Jan. 29.
Where: Skill assessments will be held at Highland Recreation Center located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE in Hickory.
When: Skill assessments for new players and those aging up a division will be held on Feb. 3 and 4 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Cost: Participation is free for Hickory residents. The cost for nonresidents is $40 per player.
For more information, contact Lou Thomas at 828-261-2254 or email at lthomas@hickorync.gov.
Boys and Girls Lacrosse in Hickory
Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports is offering lacrosse to boys and girls ages 5 to 13.
Registration is available online at www.hickorync.gov/recreation or by visiting the Highland Recreation Center.
The deadline to register is Jan. 29.
Where: A parents and players meeting will be held on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Highland Recreation Center Community Room. Players must be available to travel to other towns for games.
When: Practices will be held thought the week at various parks in Hickory from 6-8 p.m. with games held on Saturdays and Sundays. The first practice sessions will be Feb. 10
Cost: Participation is free for Hickory residents. The cost for nonresidents is $40 per player.
For more information, contact Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or email at smorgan@hickorync.gov
Girls Volleyball in Newton
Registration for girls volleyball leagues in Newton is open for girls ages 9 to 16. Players must be at least 9 years old before Feb. 21 and cannot turn 17 before Aug. 31 to participate.
To register, visit the Newton Parks and Recreation Department located at 23 South Brady Avenue in Newton before the Feb. 21 deadline.
Where: Games and practices will be held at the Newton Recreation Gym.
Cost: Participation is free for Newton residents. The cost for nonresidents is $30.
For more information, contact the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
Spring Soccer in Newton
Registration for youth spring soccer leagues in Newton is open for boys and girls ages 4 to 16. Players must be 4 years old before March 13 and cannot turn 17 before Aug. 31 to participate.
To register, visit the Newton Parks and Recreation Department located at 23 South Brady Avenue in Newton before the March 13 deadline.
Where: Practices will be held at Northside Park and Broyhill Park in Newton.
Cost: Participation is free for Newton residents. The cost for nonresidents is $30.
For more information, contact the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
Cal Ripken Baseball in Newton
Registration for Cal Ripken baseball leagues in Newton is open for boys and girls ages 4 to 12. Players must be 4 years old before March 13 and cannot turn 12 before April 30 to participate.
To register, visit the Newton Parks and Recreation Department located at 23 South Brady Avenue in Newton before the March 13 deadline.
Where: Practices will be held at Westside Park and Jaycee Park in Newton.
Cost: Participation is free for Newton residents. The cost for nonresidents is $30.
For more information, contact the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
