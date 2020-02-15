Girls Volleyball in Newton
Registration for girls volleyball leagues in Newton is open for girls ages 9 to 16. Players must be at least 9 years old before Feb. 21 and cannot turn 17 before Aug. 31 to participate.
To register, visit the Newton Parks and Recreation Department located at 23 South Brady Avenue in Newton before the Feb. 21 deadline.
Where: Games and practices will be held at the Newton Recreation Gym.
Cost: Participation is free for Newton residents. The cost for nonresidents is $30.
For more information, contact the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
Spring Soccer in Newton
Registration for youth spring soccer leagues in Newton is open for boys and girls ages 4 to 16. Players must be 4 years old before March 13 and cannot turn 17 before Aug. 31 to participate.
To register, visit the Newton Parks and Recreation Department located at 23 South Brady Avenue in Newton before the March 13 deadline.
Where: Practices will be held at Northside Park and Broyhill Park in Newton.
Cost: Participation is free for Newton residents. The cost for nonresidents is $30.
For more information, contact the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
Cal Ripken Baseball in Newton
Registration for Cal Ripken baseball leagues in Newton is open for boys and girls ages 4 to 12. Players must be 4 years old before March 13 and cannot turn 12 before April 30 to participate.
To register, visit the Newton Parks and Recreation Department located at 23 South Brady Avenue in Newton before the March 13 deadline.
Where: Practices will be held at Westside Park and Jaycee Park in Newton.
Cost: Participation is free for Newton residents. The cost for nonresidents is $30.
For more information, contact the Newton Parks and Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.
St. Stephens Athletics Casino Night Fundraiser
St. Stephens Boosters Club will host a Casino Night Fundraiser to support St. Stephens Athletic Department.
The event will include dinner, a silent auction and game tables with Black Jack, Craps, Roulette and Texas Hold’em.
The top three people with the most money at the end of the night will take home door prizes.
Money raised will help pay for athletic department needs such as travel, referees, field management and electric bills.
To purchase tickets visit http://sshsab.com/casino-night-fundraiser.
Where: Crowne Plaza Ballroom in Hickory.
When: The event is on Feb. 29 starting at 6:30 p.m. Tables open at 7 p.m.
Cost: Each ticket is $50 per person and provides dinner and $300 in script money.
Hickory Charity Chase
The 15th annual Charity Chase Half Marathon will be held in March and will also include a 5K event and the new Charity Chase Challenge.
Runners in the Charity Chase Challenge will complete both the 5K and the Half Marathon.
Proceeds from the races will go back to local charities that directly participate in the planning, set up and execution of the race.
Where: The race will start on Main Ave NW toward 4th Street NW.
When: March 28 starting at 7 a.m.
Cost: The Half Marathon cost $60, the 5K is $20 and the Charity Chase Challenge is $75. The price will increase after Feb. 14.
For more information and to register for the Charity Chase, visit charitychase.com
Free Jazzercise Classes for Young Adult Girls
The Highland Recreation Center is offering free Jazzercise classes to girls ages 16 to 21 until March 31.
Where: The Highland Recreation Center at 1451 8th Street Drive NE in Hickory.
When: Classes are offered Monday through Saturday online March 31.
Cost: Free.
For more information, visit jazzercise.com or contact Dani Miguel at danimiguel@gmail.com or call 828-829-0482.
