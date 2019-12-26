New Year’s Day Pancake Run

Fleet Feet Hickory is hosting a pancake run to ring in the new year. Participants will be running between three to six miles at various paces. Pancakes, coffee and juice will all be served.

Registration is not required but participants are encouraged to RSVP at www.fleetfeet.com/s/hickory/events/.

Where: 3022 North Center Street in Hickory.

When: Jan. 1 starting at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

YMCA Adult Basketball

Registration for the YMCA’s Adult Basketball League will wrap up on Jan. 4. The league is for both men and women at least 18 years of age. The season will hold eight regular season games for each team and a single elimination tournament.

To register, visit ymcacv.org.

Where: Games will be held at Shuford YMCA in Conover and the Hickory Foundation YMCA in Hickory.

When: Games will be played on Sundays starting at 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first game is scheduled for either Jan. 19 or 26.

Cost: Individuals can register for $45 as a member or $80 as a non-member. Teams can register for $350.

