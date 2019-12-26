New Year’s Day Pancake Run
Fleet Feet Hickory is hosting a pancake run to ring in the new year. Participants will be running between three to six miles at various paces. Pancakes, coffee and juice will all be served.
Registration is not required but participants are encouraged to RSVP at www.fleetfeet.com/s/hickory/events/.
Where: 3022 North Center Street in Hickory.
When: Jan. 1 starting at 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
YMCA Adult Basketball
Registration for the YMCA’s Adult Basketball League will wrap up on Jan. 4. The league is for both men and women at least 18 years of age. The season will hold eight regular season games for each team and a single elimination tournament.
To register, visit ymcacv.org.
Where: Games will be held at Shuford YMCA in Conover and the Hickory Foundation YMCA in Hickory.
When: Games will be played on Sundays starting at 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first game is scheduled for either Jan. 19 or 26.
Cost: Individuals can register for $45 as a member or $80 as a non-member. Teams can register for $350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.