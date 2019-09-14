Cheerleaders from Bandys High School paid a surprise visit to Wexford House, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Denver.
The junior varsity and varsity squad helped to spread cheer in the form of handmade cards filled with positive and uplifting messages, according to Amy Cavalier, DePaul communications coordinator.
“The girls were very excited to get out in the community and to give back,” Carol Parker, Bandys junior varsity cheerleading coach, said. “If all 37 girls perform one random act of kindness each day, imagine what an impact that would make.”
The Bandys High School cheerleading squad is hoping to return to Wexford House again around Thanksgiving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.