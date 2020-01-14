Road closure

A portion of First Avenue Place NW in Long View is closed after a hole opened up in the road.

 ROBERT C. REED/hickory daily RECORD

A small section of the road near the intersection with 29th Street NW was blocked by barriers on Tuesday.

Long View Public Works Director Chris Eckard said workers were headed to the scene Tuesday afternoon to assess the damage.

