Maiden pulled off the first upset of the South Fork 2A Conference girls basketball tournament on Wednesday night at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. The Blue Devils advanced to the conference tournament championship game on Friday night with a 44-38 victory over Bandys.
Maiden coach Frank Snider stopped short of calling his team the Cinderella in spite of the tournament’s No. 3 seed stopping the second-seeded Trojans.
“We felt like we played lousy in those basketball games and I felt like they played really well,” Snider said of two regular-season losses to Bandys. “So I felt like if we could get in a situation where we played a little better and they played a little worse, we had a chance to win.”
The opening possession was an indication that it could be a tough night for Bandys. The Trojans controlled the opening tip and got offensive rebound after offensive rebound, but also missed shot after shot. That first Bandys’ possession ended without a basket.
In fact, Bandys did not make a field goal in the first quarter and didn’t score, other than from the free-throw line, until 5:08 of the second period when Laci Paul got one to fall from inside the lane.
“That first half we hurt ourselves. We weren’t running our offenses, we weren’t running our press breakers, we weren’t doing anything,” Bandys coach Nikki Sigmon said. “I don’t know if they expected to make it easy, but we beat ourselves.”
Although the Trojans hit their first eight free throws and nine of 10 in the first half, they had just two field goals and trailed 8-6 after one quarter and 18-13 at the break. A big reason was the effectiveness of the Blue Devils’ 3-2 zone.
“I thought we did a good job in the 3-2,” Snider said. “In that, we tried to stop (Macy) Rummage from penetrating and (Logan) Dutka from getting shots outside.”
Rummage had just one field goal and Dutka was scoreless in the first half.
In the third quarter, Maiden began to pull away thanks to a 10-0 run powered by two Lainee Hentschel 3-pointers and four free throws from Maggie Sigmon. The Blue Devils nearly matched their first half output in the third quarter, while Bandys was limited to a 2-pointer, a 3 and a free throw — all by Dutka.
Maiden was in full control after three quarters when Gracie Arrowood beat the buzzer with a layup after a turnover to make it 35-19.
“Hentschel made a couple of 3s when we needed them, Cree (Bass) made a couple of big baskets. Maggie Sigmon made some baskets and some big free throws when we needed them,” Snider said. “We did what we had to do.”
Maiden may have been in control to start the final period, but Bandys wasn’t done.
Dutka led a six-point run for the Trojans to make it a 10-point game, 35-25, with 5:41 remaining. Maiden tried to hold Bandys off at the free-throw line and led by 11, 38-27, with 2:33 to go.
But another 9-0 run by the Trojans, capped by two free throws by Caroline McIntosh, had Bandys back within two points, 38-36, with 1:29 to go.
“I told them it was a lesson we needed to learn. I was proud of them there in that fourth quarter,” Nikki Sigmon said of the Trojans. “They could have tucked their tails and gotten beat by 15 to 20. But they didn’t. I’m proud of them.”
Bandys went back to the free-throw line, plus a key basket from Bass, to hold off the Trojans.
“Bandys played really hard in their comeback and I thought we were getting worn down at that point,” Snider said.
Maiden, now 14-12, had just one player in double figures as Hentschel had 10 points. But Maggie Sigmon and Bass both had nine points for the Blue Devils’ balanced attack.
Dutka led Bandys, 19-6, with 17 points, all in the second half.
The Blue Devils will face Newton-Conover in the finals on Friday back at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex. The Red Devils were a 76-35 winner over East Lincoln in the other semifinal contest, which was held at Maiden High School.
“They’re really talented,” Snider said of Newton-Conover. “We’ve got to hope they don’t shoot really well outside. If they shoot it well outside, with that inside game they’ve got, they’re hard to beat.”
Maiden 44, Bandys 38
Maiden: 08 10 17 09 – 44
Bandys: 06 07 06 19 – 38
Maiden – Lainee Hentschel 10, Cree Bass 9, Maggie Sigmon 9, Maggie Andrews 8, Gracie Arrowood 6, Nadia Glover 2.
Bandys – Logan Dutka 17, Laci Paul 6, Macy Rummage 5, Toni Laney 4, Olivia Little 4, Caroline McIntosh 2.
