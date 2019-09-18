The 2019 Hickory Motor Speedway NASCAR Whelen All-American Series regular season came to a thrilling conclusion Saturday night with NAPA Championship Night at the Races presented by Pull-A-Part.
Starting out the night’s action were the Renegades for their 20 lap feature. Danny Crump, Jr. in the No. 97 took the top spot in qualifying with Spencer Dickinson in the No. 6 to his outside.
The green flag saw Crump win the early battle for the lead with Dickinson facing pressure from Kyle DiVanna in the No. 71 for second. Crump drifted high coming off of turn two allowing Dickinson to get to his inside. Contact between the two sent Dickinson to the pits for the remainder of the event, but Crump was able to continue. Lap seven saw Justin Austin in the No. 1 move around Crump for the top spot. The field continued until lap 16 when Crump’s car spun and brought out the first caution of the event.
Austin and DiVanna made up the front row for the restart. Austin nosed ahead for the lead when No.71 of Don Machutta spun after contact with Crump bringing out the caution on lap 17. Machutta’s car had to be cradled off the track by two wreckers while Crump and his team were done for the night.
The restart once again saw Austin and DiVanna making up the front row.
After a hard fought battle over the final three laps Austin took the win. DiVanna finished second with Brian Larkin in the No. 7 pulling up to his bumper in third. Rodney Elkins in the No. 95 finished fourth while Zachary Mullins in the No. 72 finished fifth. Robbie Hollifield in the No.51 mixed it up early in the top three but dropped back after contact late in the race; however he finished well enough to win the 2019 Hickory Motor Speedway Renegade Track Championship.
The Hickory Vintage Racers were up next as they hit the track for their 25 lap battle. Bill Webb in the No. 16 set fast time in qualifying with Bill Powell in the No.71 to his outside.
Webb and Powell dueled for the top spot in the early laps. Webb pulled ahead for the lead with Powell giving chase.
Webb drove on to the win with Powell finishing second. Robert Webb in the No. 6 finished third and Mackie Webb in the No. 16W finished fourth. Bill Webb also secured the 2019 Hickory Motor Speedway Hickory Vintage Racing Series Track Championship.
Next up, a 35 lap slugfest for the Carolina Custom Golf Cart Super Trucks. Charlie Watson in the No. 6 top the charts in qualifying and started from the point with Travis Baity in the No. 70 to his outside. Allen Huffman in the No.51 and Joey Shuryan in the No.30 made up row two for the start.
Watson and Baity battled for several laps until Watson finally nosed ahead for the top spot. Shuryan and Huffman battled for third over a span of about twenty laps until Huffman made the pass for position.
Watson proved too strong on the day and drove on to the win. Baity finished second with Huffman finishing third. Shuryan finished fourth and Cody DeMarmels in the No. 97, relief driving for Zach Hale, finished fifth. Huffman took the 2019 Hickory Motor Speedway Carolina Custom Golf Cart Super Trucks Track Championship, his second in a row.
The Street Stocks were next for their 30 lap feature. Drew Cox in the No. 21 started from the pole position with Jesse Clark in the No. 5 to his outside. Derek Fowler in the No. 31 and Kevin Eby in the No. 03 started from row two.
The start saw Cox and Clark battle hard for several laps before Cox finally nosed ahead. Fowler spun on the backstretch of the second lap, but continued on avoiding bringing out a caution flag. Cox set a blistering pace as Clark was hot on his heels trying to break into victory lane. The halfway point saw Fowler come down pit road. Something was amiss in the powertrain and he parked for the remainder of the event.
Cox drove on to the win, his ninth of the season. Clark finished second with Eby finishing third. Ethan Johnson finished forth and Mark Whitten in the No. 77 finish fifth. Cox capped off a dominant season with the 2019 Hickory Motor Speedway Street Stock Track Championship.
Round 10 of the Paramount Kia ‘Big 10’ Chase for the Championship for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models was next in store with 50 laps of door to door action. Josh Kossek in the No. 44 started from the top spot with Cody DeMarmels in the No. 18 to his outside. Mason Ludwig in the No. 12 and Mitch Walker in the No. 43 made up row two.
As the green flag flew, Kossek and DeMarmels battled hard for the top spot with DeMarmels pulling ahead after several laps. Walker pressured Kossek repeatedly for the second spot. Lap 11 saw Walker take the spot as Ludwig followed clearing Kossek for third a few laps later. Ludwig gave chase to Walker and moved around him for second on lap 20. Lap 27 saw the caution fly as the race leader and points leader DeMarmels came to a stop on the backstretch.
The restart saw Ludwig and Walker side by side for several laps until they made contact in turns one and two sending Walker spinning and collecting the No.33 of a Kosma Guznyakov. Ludwig and the No. 0 of Kyle Barnes went door to door on the start and stayed that way for more than ten laps until Ludwig finally nosed ahead.
Ludwig drove on to the win. Barnes finished second and Mark Johnson in the No. 13 finished third. Kossek finished forth and Walker bounced back from the spin to finish fifth. DeMarmels won the 2019 Hickory Motor Speedway Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model Track Championship as well as the 2019 Paramount Kia ‘Big 10’ Challenge.
The 4 Cylinders hit the track next for 25 laps. Curtis Pardue in the No. 25 took the top spot in qualifying with Brian Mundy in the No. 6 to his outside. Cody Combs in the No. 9 and Robert Trivette in the No. 11 made up row two.
The green flag saw Pardue move to the lead with Mundy close behind. Combs and Robert Trivette did battle for third with Robert Trivette taking the spot on lap eight.
Pardue drove on to the win with Mundy finishing second. Robert Trivette finished third, Combs finished fourth and Ashton Trivette in the No. 21 finished fifth. Mundy captured the 2019 Hickory Motor Speedway 4-Cylinders Track Championship, his second in a row.
The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Models closed out the night’s action and hit the track next for their 80 lap regular season finale. Evan Swilling in the No. 18 started from the point with Charlie Watson in the No. 9 to his outside. Justin Carroll in the No. 57 and Pat Rachel’s in the No. 34 made up row two for the start.
Swilling took the early lead as Carroll pressured Watson for second. Lap 10 saw Swilling leading, Watson second, Carroll third, Rachels fourth, and Mitch Walker, doing double duty in the No. 15, fifth. Toni Breidinger in the No. 21 spun on the backstretch off of turn two. Swilling went low to avoid Breidinger’s car but Watson was unable to avoid the No.21, doing significant damage and sidelining both cars.
The restart saw Swilling and Carroll making up the front row for the restart on lap 11. Swilling and Carroll went head to head for several laps until Swilling nosed ahead for the lead. Chris Hudspeth in the No. 28 moved his way up to fourth on lap 18 and begun to pressure Rachels for third. Lap 24 saw Hudspeth complete the pass and give chase to the lead duo of Swilling and Carroll. Lap 30 saw Swilling, Carroll, Hudspeth, Rachel’s and Connor Mosack in the No. 18 make up the top five. Carroll pressured Swilling for the top spot with the duo going door to door for the next 25 laps. Hudspeth looked high and low to get by the two wide battle, but he was bottle necked to challenge for the lead. With twenty laps to go Swilling nosed back into the lead.
After fending off fierce challenges for the majority of the race Swilling drove on to the win. Carroll finished second with Hudspeth finishing third. Rachels finished fourth and Mosack finished fifth. Thomas Beane in the No.31 captured the 2019 Hickory Motor Speedway NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model Track Championship.
October fifth will see the Tour of Destruction and their motorized mayhem invade the famed 3/8 mile oval for a night of extreme action.
The Southern Modifieds will return to action at Hickory Motor Speedway on Oct.12.
The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model racing action returns to action on Oct. 19 for the Fall Brawl with 200 laps of NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Model action, 100 Laps for the Paramount Auto Group Limited late Models and the Carolina Custom Golf Cart Trucks and Street Stocks. You won’t want to miss that one.
For more information check us out at www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or give us a call at 828-464-3655.
