The Highland Recreation Center in Hickory will be open on Sundays during winter, according to a city press release.

The center, located at 1451 Eighth Street Drive NE, will be open from 1-6 p.m.

“We are excited to offer new seasonal hours at Highland Recreation Center,” Mark Seaman, the city’s director of parks, recreation and sports tourism, said via the release. “This will give Hickory residents and visitors additional access to the fitness center and gymnasium over the weekend, when it may be more convenient.”

The new seasonal hours start this Sunday.

