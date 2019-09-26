The Maiden volleyball team topped Lincolnton in three sets (25-7, 25-13 and 25-9) on Tuesday in Lincolnton.
Abbey Smith had 10 kills and six digs for Maiden (11-3 overall, 7-0 South Fork 2A Conference), which also got eight kills and eight aces from Isabella Abernathy. Sarah Wicker added eight kills and Anna White had seven.
The Blue Devils also received 21 assists from Abby Gantt, 14 assists from Adison Ford and seven digs from Natalie Lail in the victory over the Wolves (3-8, 1-6 South Fork 2A Conference).
VOLLEYBALL
East Lincoln 3 Newton-Conover 1
Newton-Conover fell to East Lincoln in four sets (25-23, 25-13, 15-25 and 25-13) in a conference matchup on Tuesday in Newton. The Red Devils dropped to 4-7 overall and 2-5 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
East Lincoln improved to 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference.
University Christian 3, Nebo Crossing Academy 0
The Barracudas emerged victorious over the Bulldogs on Tuesday in Nebo, winning by set scores of 25-20, 25-10 and 25-8. The win was the sixth in a row for University Christian (8-2 overall).
Nebo Crossing Academy remained winless at 0-12 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
University Chrsitian 6, Nebo Crossing Academy 1
The Barracudas defeated Nebo Crossing Academy on the road Tuesday, picking up their sixth straight victory in the process. University Christian (7-2 overall) scored twice in the first half and four times in the second half.
The Bulldogs (5-4-2 overall) scored their only goal in the second half.
GIRLS TENNIS
Newton-Conover 5, Bandys 4
Newton-Conover and Bandys tied in singles matches, but the Red Devils won two matches in doubles to defeat the Trojans on Tuesday in Catawba. In singles, Anna Grace Hinshaw (6-4, 6-2), Kiera Hirons (7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 10-4) and Kaylee Spizzo (6-1, 6-4) earned points for Newton-Conover (2-6 overall, 2-2 South Fork 2A Conference).
In doubles, the teams of Alexa Allison and Hinshaw (8-4) and Stacey Lee and Spizzo (8-6) scored for the Red Devils.
Bandys fell to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Maiden 5, West Lincoln 4
Maiden remained undefeated in conference play after facing West Lincoln on the road Tuesday and coming out on top. In singles, Gracie Arrowood (6-1, 6-0), Hannah Sherrill (6-4, 6-2), Macy Sigmon (6-2, 6-3) and Alyson Soumpholphakdy (6-3, 6-1) scored for the Blue Devils (7-2 overall, 4-0 South Fork 2A Conference).
In doubles, the team of Sherrill and Arrowood (8-3) earned Maiden its fifth winning match.
West Lincoln dropped to 6-4 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
Freedom 7, Draughn 2
Freedom defeated Draughn in a nonconference matchup on Tuesday in Morganton. In singles, Alyssa Burnett (8-2), Sara Byrd Succop (8-6), Blaikley Crooks (8-3) and Viasha Tate (8-2) each earned a point for Freedom.
In doubles, the teams of Savannah Vandergriff and Crooks (9-7), Burnett and Succop (8-3) and Lee Kania and Ellie Deacon (8-3) each scored for the Patriots (3-3 overall).
Draughn is now 5-4 overall.
GIRLS GOLF
Freedom wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match
Freedom won the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Lake Hickory County Club with a total score of 135 on Tuesday. McDowell placed second with a total score of 145 and Watauga placed third with 163, with Alexander Central (167), South Caldwell (175) and host Hickory (176) finishing fourth through sixth.
Christina Fisher of Freedom placed first overall with a final score of 40, while Albany Bock (46) and Anna Czarkowski (54) also scored for the Patriots. Meanwhile, Alexander Central was paced by Kaitlyn Harrington (55), Chelsey Arney (56) and Heather Cronan (56).
Lana McCall (55), Lexi Summerlin (59), Hannah Bumgarner (61) and Kayla Watson (61) were the top scorers for South Caldwell, with Mary Grace Neill (57), Anna Fleenor (58) and Claire Darden (61) leading Hickory and Christa Swanner (56) representing the only participant for St. Stephens.
Patton wins Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference match
Patton won the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference match at Hampton Heights Golf Club with a total score of 154 on Tuesday. Hibriten came in second with a final score of 155 and Draughn was third with a score of 160, while West Iredell (169) was fourth, Fred T. Foard (173) was fifth and host East Burke was sixth.
Allie Witherspoon of Patton placed first overall with a final score of 45, with Taylor Sweeney (54) and Erin Wortman (55) also scoring for the Panthers. Meanwhile, Hibriten was led by Carrington Haney (49), Virginia Anders 951) and McKinzie Jurney (55).
Draughn’s top scorers were Elle Tanner (52), Charis Hyde (54) and Lindsey Hodge (54).
West Lincoln wins South Fork 2A Conference match
West Lincoln won the South Fork 2A Conference match at Lincoln Country Club with a total score of 288 on Tuesday. Lake Norman Charter placed second during the 18-hole event with a score of 297 and East Lincoln was third with a score of 306, while Newton-Conover (315), North Lincoln (323) and host Lincolnton (395) finished fourth through sixth.
Georgia Chapman of Lake Norman Charter placed first overall with a final score of 82.
Competing for Newton-Conover were Camryn Lamp (83), Sondra Uon (88) and Alexa Allison (144).
CROSS COUNTRY
South Fork 2A Conference meet results
Host North Lincoln took first in both the girls’ and boys’ races during Tuesday’s South Fork 2A Conference meet. The North Lincoln girls had a time of 1:53:13 as a team, while Lake Norman came in second with a time of 1:59:40 and East Lincoln was third with a time of 2:06:19 in the six-team field.
On the boys’ side, North Lincoln had a time of 1:30:09 as a team, with Lake Norman finishing second with a time of 1:39:44 and East Lincoln coming in third with a time of 1:40:56 in the eight-team field.
Individually, North Lincoln’s Angie Allen was first in the girls’ race with a time of 21:28.09 and Lincolnton’s Daniel Hopkins was first in the boys’ race with a time of 17:27.47.
The top five female finishers for fourth-place Bandys (team time of 2:09:54) were Lauren Buckminster (4th; 22:51.91), Paige Oldenburg (23rd; 25:21.06), Emily Hedrick (27th; 26:30.73), Kayla Lorch (32nd; 27:09.39 and Katie Cornette (41st; 28:00.47). Meanwhile, the fourth-place Trojan boys (team time of 1:42:34) were led by David Birkhofer Jr. (16th; 19:49.15), Grant Parham (20th; 20:18.97), Bryson Burkett (28th; 20:40.22), C.J. Schronce (29th; 20:44.37) and Graceson Muckler (33rd; 21:00.30).
The fifth-place Maiden girls (team time of 2:11:09) got a 10th-place time of 23:58.31 from Noelle Poovey to go with a 19th-place time of 24:57.26 from McKenna Parker, a 24th-place time of 26:07.98 from Rachel Morris, a 39th-place time of 27:47.50 from Liz Mroz and a 43rd-place time of 28:17.12 from Macy Landis. Additionally, the sixth-place Blue Devil boys (team time of 1:47.26) were paced by 23rd-place Luke Reed (20:30.44), 34th-place Matthew Adair (21:02.50), 48th-place John Miller (21:56.62), 50th-place Jacob Burns (21:57.97) and 51st-place Hunter Smathers (21:58.22).
For the eighth-place Newton-Conover boys (team time of 2:00:27), Eli Chellman had a 45th-place time of 21:48.58, Jordan Henze had a 66th-place time of 23:08.40, Max Meehan had a 70th-place time of 23:44.22, Angel Lemus-Santellan had an 82nd-place time of 25:14.55 and Julian Musaeus had a 95th-place time of 26:30.30.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet results
East Burke finished first in both the girls’ and boys’ races during Tuesday’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet at West Iredell. The East Burke girls had a time of 2:02:48 as a team, while Patton was second with a time of 2:07.40 and Fred T. Foard was third with a time of 2:14.57 in the six-team field.
The Cavaliers added a time of 1:34.16 as a team in the boys’ race, with Draughn posting a second-place team time of 1:38.26 and Foard recording a third-place team time of 1:39.47 in the six-team field.
Patton’s Ella Evans was the top individual runner in the girls’ race with a time of 22:00.17, while Draughn’s Tommy Blackwell took first on the boys’ side with a time of 17:52.14.
Patton’s other top runners in the girls’ race were Calli Westra (5th; 24:42.08), Sara Griggs (6th; 24:42.52), Bailey Tallent (15th; 27:00.99) and Haven Duckworth (29:13.49), while the East Burke girls were led by Mekenzie Harris (2nd; 23:23.14), Meah Walsh (3rd; 24:05.67), Gracie Ruff (4th; 24:21.36), Piper Strong (7th; 25:15.45) and Janie Ennis (10th; 25:42.24). For Foard, the top five female finishers were eighth-place Margaret Rousey (25:32.61), 16th-place Katie Wilkinson (27:01.58), 17th-place Alyssa Smith (27:16.80), 18th-place Julia Bryan (27:17.58) and 20th-place Rose Hull (27:47.61).
The fourth-place Draughn girls (team time of 2:18.57) received a 12th-place time of 26:12.39 from Brittany Hathaway, a 13th-place time of 26:33.08 from Regen Bridges, a 24th-place time of 28:21.14 from Savannah Gentieu, a 26th-place time of 28:50.99 from Lauryl Smith and a 27th-place time of 28:59.33 from Bailey Gentieu. Furthermore, the sixth-place Bunker Hill girls (team time of 2:31.23) were led by ninth-place Lindsey Elrod (25:41.80), 11th-place Maya Cappelletty (26:10.64), 31st-place Caitlin Robinson (29:26.89), 32nd-place Emily Sigmon (29:30.39) and 50th-place Makayla Thao (40:32.86).
East Burke’s top five competitors on the boys’ side were Logan Shuford (2nd; 17:52.92), Luke Elliott (5th; 18:43.67), Clay Seagle (11th; 19:08.17), Shane Feamster (12th; 19:09.42) and Aydan Lingerfelt (14th; 19:20.99). Meanwhile, the Draughn boys were paced by Blackwell, fourth-place Reed Farrar (18:31.99), 10th-place Andrew Albright (19:07.17), 15th-place Ben Teffeteller (19:45.74) and 40th-place Jaxon Smith (23:08.24).
For the Tigers, their top five male runners were Dawson Cody (8th; 19:01.45), Kobus Wilkinson (9th; 19:06.83), Braden Wharton (19th; 20:23.45), Riley Hampton (22nd; 20:35.95) and Nathanael Hughes (23rd; 20:39.11). In addition, the fourth-place Patton boys (team time of 1:39.30) were led by third-place Finn Rigsbee (18:06.21), 13th-place Vance Jones (19:16.39), 20th-place Ranger Winters (20:27.36), 21st-place Nick Corn (20:32.30) and 26th-place Caden Clontz (21:07.52).
The sixth-place Bunker Hill boys (team time of 1:46.46) received a seventh-place time of 18:58.02 from Ben Martin, a 27th-place time of 21:09.55 from Andrew Sherrill, a 29th-place time of 21:38.67 from Zachary Smyre, a 34th-place time of 22:25.42 from Alan Morales and a 35th-place time of 22:43.08 from Justin Vinson.
The fifth-place West Iredell girls posted a team time of 2:22.17, while the West Iredell boys also finished fifth with a team time of 1:40.32.
