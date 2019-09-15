CATAWBA — The Bunker Hill football team entered Friday night’s contest having lost its first three games by an average of 21.7 points, while Bandys came in having won its first three contests by an average of 17 points. But for the first time since 2013, the Bears defeated the Trojans on the road, collecting a 12-9 victory at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium.
A 6-yard touchdown run from quarterback Carson Elder put Bunker Hill (1-3) up 6-0 in the first quarter. After Bandys scored its only TD of the night in the second quarter, the Bears answered with a 9-yard scoring scamper from Kaden Robinson later in the period to take a 12-7 lead.
The Trojans (3-1) notched a safety in the third quarter, but were unable to put any additional points on the board. Bandys’ 17-game streak of rushing for 300-plus yards was snapped, as Bunker Hill held the hosts to 217 yards on the ground.
On the other side, Bunker Hill’s Elder completed 10 of 15 passes for 93 yards. He also rushed for 17 yards and a TD on six carries, while Robinson finished with 30 yards and a score on 11 carries and Desmond Anderson caught five passes for 78 yards.
FOOTBALL Hunter Huss 33, Hickory 7
The Red Tornadoes suffered their sixth straight loss dating back to last season on Friday in Gastonia, but were still able to make a little history. Hickory’s only score came on a 15-yard TD reception by Cody Young, with Izzy Wood kicking the ensuing extra point to become the first female player in school history to score points for the football team.
Hickory is now 0-4, while Hunter Huss is 2-1.
Hendersonville 38, Newton-Conover 31In a contest that didn’t end until after midnight following a lengthy weather delay, the Bearcats were able to hold on for a seven-point victory over the Red Devils on Friday in Hendersonville. Hendersonville (3-1) led 14-7 after the first quarter, 17-14 at halftime and 31-24 through three quarters before holding on late.
Newton-Conover fell to 2-1 following the fourth road loss in its last five games.
West Lincoln 41, Fred T. Foard 0A week after scoring 52 points in a three-point loss to Draughn, the Tigers were blanked by the Rebels on Friday in Newton. West Lincoln (3-0) scored in every quarter, while Foard (0-4) lost its fifth straight game dating back to 2018.
Alexander Central 48, South Iredell 7The Cougars scored the first 42 points on Friday in Taylorsville, allowing only a single third-quarter TD. Steven Montgomery continued his hot start to the season with 11 carries for 192 yards and four scores for Alexander Central (3-1), while Jamison Benfield added nine carries for 81 yards and two TDs.
South Iredell dropped to 1-3.
Draughn 61, Cherryville 0The Wildcats earned their second straight win to even their record at 2-2 on the road Friday. The 61 points set new program records for points in a game as well as margin of victory.
Braxton Cox completed 11 of 11 passes for 198 yards and five scores, while Denver Treadway had three TD receptions and Ryan Kaminske made seven extra-point attempts. With the loss, Cherryville is now 1-3 on the season.
Area games postponed to MondaySeveral area contests were postponed to Monday. Hibriten led 14-0 over South Caldwell at halftime in Lenoir, while Ashe County was up 12-0 over West Caldwell in the second quarter in Lenoir and Freedom at Patton was unable to be started.
