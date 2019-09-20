Bandys hosted the 10th annual Catawba County Cross Country Championships on Wednesday at Murray’s Mill in Catawba. The Trojans took first place on the girls’ side for the second straight year, while the St. Stephens boys finished first for the fifth time in the last six years.
Hickory, St. Stephens, Maiden, Fred T. Foard, Hickory Christian Academy, Bunker Hill and University Christian came in second through eighth in the girls’ race, while the boys’ competition saw Bandys take second followed by Foard, Hickory, Maiden, Bunker Hill, Hickory Christian, Newton-Conover and University Christian in third through ninth.
The top 10 individual finishers in the girls’ race were Foard’s Karina Coulter (21:19.74), Bandys’ Lauren Buckminster (22:19.47), Hickory’s Laney Dettlebach (22:43.53), Maiden’s Noelle Poovey (22:58.67), St. Stephens’ Juliette Hessong (23:42.11), Bandys’ Emily Hedrick (24:19.55), Hickory Christian’s Lauren Jones (24:29.69), Bandys’ Paige Oldenburg (24:33.14), Maiden’s Rachel Morris (24:35.28) and St. Stephens’ Sarah McNeil (24:42.00).
Rounding out the Trojans’ top five finishers were 13th-place Kailey Rosenberger (25:11.98) and 16th-place Kayla Lorch (25:29.20), while Hickory’s Dettlebach was joined by 12th-place Lauren Lyerly (25:02.87), 14th-place Hannah Griesen (25:17.59), 15th-place Shelby Darden (25:23.21) and 23rd-place Barrett Geyer (25:51.88). Additionally, the Indians’ pair of top-10 finishers was joined by 17th-place Angelina Hernandez (25:33.63), 18th-place Hilary Ramirez (25:36.32) and 20th-place Madeline Stafford (25:46.70).
Bunker Hill’s top finisher was 22nd-place Maya Cappelletty (25:48.39), while University Christian was paced by 38th-place Rachel Little (28:33.59).
The top 10 individual finishers on the boys’ side were St. Stephens’ Tyler Christensen (16:53.52), Foard’s Ben Trimm (17:21.80), St. Stephens’ Jackson Black (17:46.30), Hickory’s Chase Johnson (18:05.13), St. Stephens’ Isaac Cruz (18:07.73) and Jeremy Brown (18:30.78), Bandys’ C.J. Schronce (18:51.84) and Grant Parham (18:54.72), Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin (18:57.52) and St. Stephens’ Andrew Schultz (19:06.64).
Finishing just outside the top 10 for the Indians was 11th-place Caleb Ledford (19:17.63), while the Trojans’ remaining top five finishers were 20th-place Graceson Muckler (19:59.71), 22nd-place David Birkhofer Jr. (20:11.10) and 25th-place Bryson Burkett (20:18.74). Furthermore, the Tigers’ Trimm was joined by 14th-place Dawson Cody (19:33.19), 17th-place Nathanael Hughes (19:45.54), 21st-place Braden Wharton (20:00.28) and 29th-place Will Elkins (20:44.29) as top five finishers for Foard.
Maiden’s top finisher was 12th-place Matthew Adair (19:17.87), while Hickory Christian was led by 33rd-place Will Stephenson (20:59.68), Newton-Conover was paced by 15th-place Rodrigo Venegas (19:36.63) and University Christian was led by 48th-place MacGregor VanBeurden (22:05.53).
GIRLS GOLF
Newton-Conover wins South Fork 2A Conference match at Cowan’s Ford
The Red Devils emerged victorious with a team score of 132 during Wednesday’s South Fork 2A Conference match at Cowan’s Ford Golf Club in Denver. The event was hosted by East Lincoln which finished third with 139, while West Lincoln took second with 135, Lake Norman Charter came in fourth with 140 and North Lincoln took fifth with 162. With only two golfers, Lincolnton did not qualify for a team score.
Participants for Newton-Conover included Camryn Lamp (37), Sondra Uon (45) and Alexa Allison (50).
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 4, Freedom 0
Hickory goals: Carter Holt (2), Patrick Ceccato, Jose Vallecillos.
Hickory assists: Santi Agreda, Ceccato, Luis Saurez.
West Caldwell 10, Draughn 0
West Caldwell goals: Francesco Gonzales (4), Eleazar Zamora (4), Jose Ortiz, Giovanni Rangel.
Hibriten 3, West Iredell 3 (Hibritens wins 4-3 on penalty kicks)
Hibriten goals: Simon Hawkins, Kevin Rios, Gerardo Rodriguez.
Hibriten assists: Rios (2).
Fred T. Foard 5, East Burke 2
Foard goals: Carlos Erazo (2), Jordan Del Pilar (2), Erik Leal.
Foard assists: Irvin Villa (2), Del Pilar, Jacob Faherty.
East Burke goals: Micah Chrisco (2).
East Burke assists: Brandon Cuellar, Antony Salgado Rodriguez.
Maiden 4, West Lincoln 2
Maiden goals: Marcos Dominguez, Max Martinez, Eric Ortega, Alejandro Ventura.
Maiden assists: Anthony Palma (2).
St. Stephens 8, McDowell 0
Watauga 3, Alexander Central 1
Patton 2, Bunker Hill 1
VOLLEYBALL
Hickory 3, Freedom 0
Hickory won by set scores of 25-17, 25-22, 25-15.
St. Stephens 3, McDowell 0
St. Stephens won by set scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-22.
Watauga 3, Alexander Central 0
Watauga won by set scores of 25-11, 25-12, 25-19.
West Iredell 3, Hibriten 0
West Iredell won by set scores of 25-11, 25-5, 25-8.
GIRLS TENNIS
South Caldwell 5, Freedom 4
South Caldwell singles winners: Taylor Austin (7-5, 6-1); Graci Neff (6-0, 6-0); Ysabella Villacorte (6-1, 6-4).
South Caldwell doubles winners: Hagerty/Austin (8-1); Zarina Villacorte/Ysabella Villacorte (8-2).
Freedom singles winners: Savannah Vandergriff (6-3, 6-1); Alyssa Burnett (7-6 (7-5), 6-2); Viasha Tate (6-4, 6-2).
Freedom doubles winners: Lee Kania/Ellie Deacon (8-3).
Alexander Central 9, McDowell 0
Alexander Central singles winners: Hannah Maltba (6-3, 7-5); Emma Maltba (6-0, 6-0); Kristin Ratliff (6-0, 6-0); Caeley Arney (6-0, 6-0); Caroline Wills (6-0, 6-0); Mackenzie Harper (6-0, 6-0).
Alexander Central doubles winners: Hannah Maltba/Emma Maltba (8-5); Ratliff/Arney (8-1); Wills/Harper (8-0).
Fred T. Foard 9, East Burke 0
Foard singles winners: Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0); Claire Boger (6-4, 6-3); Hannah Cummings (6-3, 6-0); Adia Livert (6-1, 6-2); Maddie Gee (6-2, 6-0); Tori Lutz (6-2, 6-2).
Foard doubles winners: Wolgemuth/Cummings (8-2); Boger/Gee (8-1); Lutz/Gabi McIntire (8-1).
Maiden 4, Hickory 3
Maiden singles winners: Gracie Arrowood (6-4, 6-3); Hannah Sherrill (6-2, 6-2); Alyson Soumpholphakdy (6-1, 6-0); Allie Faldowski (6-2, 6-4).
Hickory singles winners: Jonellis Heredia (4-6, 6-0, 10-5); Rachel Register (6-3, 5-7, 10-6).
Hickory doubles winners: Ellie Holtzman/Heredia (8-2).
Watauga 9, St. Stephens 0
Patton 7, Bunker Hill 2
Hibriten 9, West Iredell 0
