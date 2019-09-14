The fall sports season continued on Thursday with an abundance of local action in boys soccer, volleyball, girls tennis, girls golf and JV football. Many of the matchups saw Catawba and Caldwell County squads face off against one another.
Here’s a look at how Thursday’s contests turned out:
BOYS SOCCER Bandys 6, Bunker Hill 1
The Trojans rolled past the Bears for their first win since Aug. 28 on Thursday in Claremont. Bandys improved to 2-4 overall, while Bunker Hill fell to 3-2 overall.
Hibriten 6, Maiden 0
Hibriten scored three goals in each half on Thursday in Maiden. David Franquiz and Gerardo Rodriguez led the Panthers (7-1-2 overall) with two goals apiece, while Grayson Clark and Allen Meza added one each. Franquiz, Jonas Doll, Josh Crisp and John Pezzi each recorded one assist.
The Blue Devils (2-4 overall) received 16 saves from goalkeeper Damien Vixaysak.
VOLLEYBALL Maiden 3, North Lincoln 2
The Blue Devils earned a five-set win over North Lincoln on the road Thursday, with set scores of 19-25, 25-12, 19-25, 25-22 and 15-11. Maiden (8-3 overall, 4-0 South Fork 2A Conference) got 13 kills and 44 digs from Abbey Smith, while Sarah Wicker added 13 kills and two aces, Anna White had eight kills and four blocks, Isabella Abernathy had eight kills, Natalie Lail had 31 digs, Abby Gantt had 29 assists and Adison Ford had 24 assists.
The Knights dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Hibriten 3, Mitchell 1
Hibriten topped Mitchell in four sets on Thursday in Lenoir. The Panthers are now 2-9 overall.
East Burke 3, Shelby 2
The Cavaliers improved to 8-1 overall after defeating Shelby in a five-set thriller on Thursday in Icard. Set scores were 25-12, 15-25, 25-17, 23-25 and 15-5.
Erica Clontz led the Cavs with 33 kills to go with six digs, while Riley Haas had 10 kills, two blocks and four digs, Graleigh Hildebran had 32 assists, five kills and 14 digs and Kendall Buff had 14 digs and 27 serves.
Alexander Central 3, Statesville 1
The Cougars won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-21 before losing 25-14 in the third set and taking the fourth set by a 25-16 score on Thursday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central moved to 4-6 overall.
South Caldwell 3, West Caldwell 1
The Spartans defeated the Warriors in four sets on Thursday in Hudson. South Caldwell improved to 2-9 overall, while West Caldwell fell to 0-8 overall.
East Lincoln 3, Bandys 0
The Mustangs swept the Trojans on Thursday in Denver, winning by set scores of 25-23, 25-10 and 25-20. Bandys fell to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while East Lincoln bumped its record to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Lake Norman Charter 3, Newton-Conover 0
The Red Devils lost in straight sets on Thursday in Huntersville, falling 25-15, 25-14 and 26-24. Newton-Conover is now 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Knights currently sit at 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
University Christian 3, Challenger Early College 0
The Barracudas swept Challenger Early College on Thursday at home, winning 25-12, 25-15 and 25-22. University Christian moved to 5-2 overall, while the Firebirds dropped to 4-2 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS Maiden 8, Newton-Conover 1
Maiden knocked off Newton-Conover on Thursday in Maiden, winning five of six singles matches and all three doubles contests. The Blue Devils (3-2 overall, 1-0 South Fork 2A Conference) received singles wins from Hannah Sherrill (6-2, 6-1), Macy Sigmon (6-3, 6-1), Alyson Soumpholphakdy (6-1, 6-1), Marcee Trouille (6-2, 6-3) and Allie Faldowski (6-3, 6-1), while the teams of Gracie Arrowood and Sherrill, Sigmon and Soumpholphakdy (8-2) and Trouille and Faldowski (8-3) were also victorious.
The Red Devils (0-5, 0-1 South Fork 2A Conference) earned a win at No. 1 singles, where Alexa Alison won 6-2, 3-6, 10-5.
Lake Norman Charter 6, Bandys 3
The Trojans were doubled up by Lake Norman Charter on the road Thursday, winning two singles matches and one doubles match. Bandys (1-1, 0-1 South Fork 2A Conference) received singles victories from Toni Laney (6-1, 6-0) and Laci Paul (6-3, 6-2), while the team of Laney and Madaline Finger (8-6) collected the Trojans’ only doubles win.
The Knights improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Alexander Central 8, Hibriten 1
Alexander Central won all but one match on Thursday in Taylorsville, with singles wins coming from Emma Maltba (8-4), Kristin Ratliff (8-1), Caeley Arney (8-2), Caroline Wills (8-5) and Mackenzie Harper (8-2). The Cougars (5-4, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) added doubles wins from the teams of Hannah and Emma Maltba (8-4), Arney and Ratliff (8-5) and Wills and Mackenzie Harper (8-1).
The lone win for Hibriten (1-7, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) came from Kennedi Harper (8-5).
Davidson Day 6, University Christian 3
University Christian dropped to 6-2 overall and 0-1 in the Foothills Athletic Conference with a road loss on Thursday. Collecting singles victories for the Barracudas were Adele Huffman (6-1, 4-6, 10-3) and Gracie Myers (6-2, 4-6, 12-10), while the team of Huffman and Myers also won their doubles match by an 8-3 score.
The Patriots are now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Foothills Athletic Conference.
GIRLS GOLF Freedom hosts Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Mimosa Hills
Freedom hosted a match involving the rest of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference teams on Thursday in Morganton. The Patriots finished first as a team after their top three scorers combined to shoot 131, while Freedom’s Christina Fisher was the individual medalist with a 1-over-par 37.
The remaining team results saw McDowell finish second (151), Watauga take third (162), Alexander Central come in fourth (167), South Caldwell finish fifth (175) and Hickory take sixth (176). St. Stephens’ only golfer, Christa Swanner, shot a 56.
Alexander Central’s top three scorers were Kaitlyn Harrington (55), Chelsey Arney (56) and Heather Cronan (56), while South Caldwell was led by Lana McCall (55), Lexi Summerlin (59) and Hannah Bumgarner (61) and Kayla Watson (61). Additionally, Hickory was paced by Mary Grace Neill (57), Anna Fleenor (58) and Claire Darden (61).
JV FOOTBALL Bandys 30, Bunker Hill 14
The Trojans scored in every quarter on their way to a 16-point win over Bunker Hill on Thursday in Claremont. With the win, Bandys moved to 3-0 overall.
Bunker Hill (0-2-1 overall) scored all of its points in the third quarter.
Maiden 26, St. Stephens 20
The Blue Devils outlasted the Indians by six points on Thursday in Hickory. Maiden improved to 3-0 overall, while St. Stephens dropped to 0-1-1 overall.
Hickory 56, Stuart Cramer 28
The Red Tornadoes doubled up Stuart Cramer on Thursday in Hickory. The defense recorded a pair of touchdowns and Hickory (1-0 overall) also blocked two punts, while offensive leaders were Nick Everhart, Ricco Walker, Deontae Baker and Ty Hill.
Hibriten 19, South Caldwell 12
The Panthers overcame a 12-7 halftime deficit on Thursday to defeat the Spartans by a touchdown. Hibriten improved to 2-1 overall, while South Caldwell fell to 1-3 overall.
Alexander Central 30, South Iredell 19
The Cougars beat South Iredell on the road Thursday, scoring 16 points in the first quarter to go with six in the third quarter and eight in the fourth period. Cam Lackey had 18 carries for 105 yards and three TDs, while Harrison Brashear added 10 carries for 93 yards to go with two completions for 15 yards.
Alexander Central is now 3-0 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.