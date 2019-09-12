The Maiden volleyball team moved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference with a 3-1 win over Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday in Maiden. After dropping the opening set 25-19, the Blue Devils won the next three sets 25-18, 28-26 and 27-25.
Abbey Smith finished with 16 kills and 28 digs for Maiden, while Isabella Abernathy had 12 kills and five aces. Sarah Wicker added 11 kills and three blocks, Natalie Lail registered 25 digs, Abby Gantt notched 34 assists, Adison Ford had 12 assists and Anna White finished with five kills and seven blocks.
Lake Norman Charter fell to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
VOLLEYBALL Newton-Conover 3, West Lincoln 1
Following a 25-19 loss in the first set, the Red Devils won 25-19 in the second set, 25-18 in the third set and 25-12 in the fourth set to defeat the Rebels on Tuesday in Newton. The victory was the second straight home win for Newton-Conover, which improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
West Lincoln dropped to 3-8 overall and 0-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
BOYS SOCCER Alexander Central 8, Wilkes Central 1
The Cougars collected their first road victory of the season with a seven-goal win over Wilkes Central on Tuesday in Moravian Falls. Alexander Central improved to 3-3-2 overall.
Langtree Charter Academy 6, Bandys 2
The Trojans scored in each half, but allowed four goals in the first half and two after halftime in a road loss to the Lions on Tuesday. With the loss, Bandys is now 1-4 overall.
North Iredell 9, Maiden 0
The Blue Devils got 19 saves from goalkeeper Damien Vixaysak, but were held scoreless for the third time this fall on Tuesday in Olin. Maiden fell to 2-3 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS Fred T. Foard 6, St. Stephens 3
The Tigers roared past the Indians on Tuesday in Newton, winning all six singles matches to run their overall record to 7-0. Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0), Claire Boger (6-0, 6-1), Hannah Cummings (6-2, 6-3), Adia Livert (6-0, 6-2), Maddie Gee (6-4, 6-3) and Tori Lutz (6-4, 6-2) were the winning players for Foard.
St. Stephens (4-6 overall) swept the doubles matches behind victories from the teams of Liza Sakhonenko and Lindsey O’Mara (8-0), Sarah Atwood and Lizbeth Vasquez-Cortez (8-3) and Kenzi Harris and Taylor Hall (8-0).
West Lincoln 6, Draughn 3
The Wildcats dropped to 2-2 overall after being doubled up by the Rebels on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Wins for Draughn came from singles players Abby Parker (8-3), Katelyn Cozort (8-3) and Regan Winkler (9-7).
GIRLS GOLF Freedom wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match
The Patriots finished first during Tuesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville, posting a team score of 140. Alexander Central hosted the event.
McDowell (151) and Watauga (162) finished second and third, respectively, while Alexander Central (167) came in fourth, South Caldwell was fifth (175) and Hickory took sixth (176). Christa Swanner was the only participant for St. Stephens, posting a 56.
Freedom’s Christina Fisher was the individual medalist with a 40, while teammates Albany Bock (46) and Anna Czarkowski (54) also scored for the Patriots. The top three scorers for Alexander Central were Kaitlyn Harrington (55), Chelsey Arney (56) and Heather Cronan (56), with South Caldwell’s Lana McCall (55), Lexi Summerlin (59) and a tie between Hannah Bumgarner (61) and Kayla Watson (61) representing the Spartans’ top three scorers.
CROSS COUNTRY East Burke wins Northwestern Foothills 2A Pre-Conference meet
The Cavalier boys and girls both took first during Tuesday’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Pre-Conference meet at Riverbend Middle School in Claremont. The East Burke boys totaled 36 points, as did the girls.
The top five finishers for the East Burke boys were Logan Shuford (4th; 19:09.25), Luke Elliott (5th; 19:09.82), Ayden Lingerfelt (6th; 19:54.02), Shane Feamster (10th; 20:23.32) and Clay Seagle (11th; 20:23.68. On the girls’ side, the Cavs were paced by Gracie Ruff (4th; 25:15.96), Mekenzie Harris (5th; 25:37.75), Meah Walsh (6th; 25:38.24), Piper Strong (10th; 27:33.37) and Janie Ennis (11th; 28:22.64).
Draughn, Fred T. Foard, Bunker Hill, Patton, Hibriten and West Caldwell also attended the meet, with Draughn (59), Foard (66), Patton (67) and Bunker Hill (129) finishing second through fifth in the boys’ race and Patton (44), Foard (61), Draughn (91) and Bunker Hill (118) coming in second through fifth on the girls’ side.
Individually, Draughn got a second-place finish from Tommy Blackwell (18:36.44) in the boys’ race, with Reed Farrar (8th; 20:11.17), Andrew Albright (9th; 20:19.65), Ben Teffeteller (13th; 20:46.40) and Nick Chrisco (27th; 22:43.00) representing the Wildcats’ next four highest finishers. On the girls’ side, the Wildcats were led by Brittany Hathaway (13th; 28:42.71), Regen Bridges (14th; 29:09.52), Gracie Mitchell (20th; 31:44.07), Lauryl Smith (22nd; 32:25.62) and Savannah Gentieu (26th; 33:39.11).
Foard’s Ben Trimm won the boys’ race with a time of 17:48.09, while Dawson Cody (7th; 19:59.63), Riley Hampton (18th; 21:40.35), Nathanael Hughes (19th; 21:41.24) and Braden Wharton (21st; 21:46.36) added strong finishes for the Tigers. Foard’s Karina Coulter won the girls’ race with a time of 21:07.90, with Margaret Rousey (9th; 27:14.37), Rose Hull (17th; 30:55.35), Alyssa Smith (18th; 30:55.74) and Julia Bryan (19th; 31:32.75) posting their next four highest finishes.
The Bunker Hill boys got a 14th-place finish from Ben Martin (20:51.09), a 25th-place finish from Andrew Sherrill (22:34.37), a 32nd-place finish from Zachary Smyre (23:16.32), a 34th-place finish from Alan Morales (23:48.59) and a 44th-place finish from Justin Vinson (25:18.21). On the girls’ side, the Bears received an eighth-place finish from Maya Cappelletty (27:04.65), a 23rd-place finish from Emily Sigmon (32:38.78), a 28th-place finish from Caitlin Robison (34:32.99), a 35th-place finish from Kaylee Gann (36:27.46) and a 39th-place finish from Makayla Thao (39:12.86).
Leading the Patton boys was Finn Rigsbee (3rd; 18:47.75), while Vance Jones (12th; 20:24.15), Gabe Maksoud (15th; 20:51.44), Owen Streppa (17th: 21:17.34) and Caden Clontz (20th; 21:42.84) rounded out their top five finishers. The Panthers were paced on the girls’ side by Ella Evans (2nd; 22:56.65), Calli Westra (3rd; 23:44.44), Sara Griggs (7th; 27:02.24), Bailey Tallent (12th; 28:41.84) and Rachel Gamewell (21st; 32:06.00).
The remaining teams did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score, but the top runners for Hibriten were Jack Hillis with a 38th-place time of 24:11.51 on the boys’ side and Emily Hussong with a 15th-place time of 29:27.58 on the girls’ side. Noah Clay led the West Caldwell boys with a 29th-place time of 22:51.14, while the Warriors didn’t have any girls attend the meet.
Maiden, Bandys compete in PrintCrafters Invitational
Maiden and Bandys were two of 18 teams to attend the PrintCrafters Invitational on Tuesday at MacAnderson Park in Statesville. The Blue Devils competed in the “JV” races, while the Trojans took part in the regular ones.
Maiden came in second on the boys’ side and third in the girls’ race, with its top five male competitors consisting of Luke Reed (4th; 19:38.05), John Miller (5th; 20:08.70), Matthew Adair (7th; 20;23.64), Christopher Guernsey (18th; 21:49.24) and Hunter Smathers (23rd; 22:00.95). The Blue Devils’ top five female participants were Noelle Poovey (4th; 23:29.92), McKenna Parker (10th; 25:02.24), Liz Mroz (24th; 26:34.70), Macy Landis (31st; 27:25.49) and Alyssa Keener (27;55.86).
For Bandys, which was ninth on the boys’ side and 11th in the girls’ race, its top five male finishers were Grant Parham (30th; 19:37.89), Graceson Muckler (46th; 20:35.86), David Birkhofer Jr. (47th; 20:36.27), Irvin Carreon (53rd; 21:04.30) and Dylan Roseman (61st; 21:23.14). The top five female competitors for the Trojans were Lauren Buckminster (13th; 22:03.86), Paige Oldenburg (41st; 24:42.30), Emily Hedrick (54th; 25:48.49), Kayla Lorch (66th; 26:34.42) and Kailey Rosenberger (75th; 27:47.61).
