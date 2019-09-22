The South Caldwell football team traveled to Rutherfordton on Friday to take on R-S Central. After blowing a 15-point halftime lead and facing a pair of fourth-quarter deficits, the Spartans ultimately came away with a 44-43 victory over the host Hilltoppers.
Following a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jaiden Coston to Jamire Gibbs that gave R-S Central (3-2) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, South Caldwell scored three times in the second period. Isaiah Kirby scored from 5 yards out, while Spencer Piercy added TD runs of 8 and 1 yards to give the Spartans a 22-7 advantage at the half.
The next three TDs were scored by the Hilltoppers, as Coston and CJ Hannon recorded scoring scampers of 5 and 3 yards, respectively, in the third quarter before Coston gave R-S Central its first lead since the first quarter on a 31-yard TD run seven seconds into the final period.
South Caldwell’s Kirby answered with a 6-yard TD run with 6:22 to go before a 27-yard TD run from Xavier Toms and a 44-yard fumble return from Bryson Jarrell seemingly put R-S Central in control, 43-30, with 3:10 remaining.
The Spartans (3-2) had some late magic left in them, pulling within one score on an 80-yard kickoff return from Kirby before Avery Raynor found his brother Austin Raynor for a 22-yard TD pass with 37 seconds left. South Caldwell then lined up for a 2-point conversion, which Avery Raynor carried across the goal line to put the visitors back in front.
The teams combined for 741 yards of total offense, with R-S Central holding a 371-370 advantage behind 337 yards on the ground. On the other side, the Spartans finished with 192 passing yards and 178 rushing yards and overcame four turnovers to survive the Hilltoppers’ furious second-half rally.
South Caldwell’s Avery Raynor completed 8 of 16 passes for 192 yards and the late TD, finding Piercy twice for 91 yards. Austin Raynor added four catches for 73 yards and a score, with Kirby chipping in 21 carries for 71 yards and three TDs and Piercy recording 65 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.
FOOTBALL
Alexander Central 55, Olympic 28
The Cougars never trailed against their opponents from Charlotte on Friday, pulling away in the second half for a 27-point victory that bumps their record to 4-1 on the season. On the other side, Olympic is now 3-2.
Alexander Central’s Steven Montgomery and Lance Justice each rushed for over 100 yards, with Montgomery gaining 164 yards and four TDs on 19 carries and Justice finishing with 107 yards and two scores on seven attempts. Daniel Morgan added a 76-yard TD run, while Colston Yount had one carry for 42 yards.
Defensively, the Cougars were led by nine total tackles from Ryheem Craig (4 solo) and eight from Ibarhim Boston (4 solo).
Draughn 48, Avery County 22
The Wildcats earned their third straight victory on Friday in Valdese, marking their first three-game winning streak since the start of the 2012 season. Quarterback Braxton Cox passed for 383 yards and a school-record six touchdowns, while Khe-nai Banks caught six passes for 212 yards and three scores.
Denver Treadway, Nick Chrisco and Donavan King also caught TD passes for Draughn, which improved to 3-2 while dropping Avery County to 3-2.
West Lincoln 69, East Burke 21
Despite leading by a point in the second quarter, the Cavaliers lost their third consecutive game on Friday in Icard thanks in large part to a 36-0 run by the visiting Rebels. Josh Moore ran for a pair of touchdowns for East Burke (1-3), which added a TD pass from Seth Pruitt to Luke Coble in the third quarter.
West Lincoln remained undefeated at 4-0.
