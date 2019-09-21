The Maiden volleyball team rolled past Newton-Conover in three sets on Thursday in Maiden, winning by set scores of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-21. The Blue Devils have won five straight and are now 7-1 at home this fall.
Anna White had eight kills for Maiden (10-3 overall, 6-0 South Fork 2A Conference), while Abbey Smith added seven kills and five aces. Sarah Wicker finished with six kills and two blocks to go with 11 digs from Natalie Lail, 13 assists from Adison Ford and seven assists from Abby Gantt.
The Red Devils dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
VOLLEYBALL
South Caldwell 3 Hibriten 0
The Spartans captured their first league victory with a three-set win (25-20, 25-14 and 25-14) over the Panthers on Thursday in Hudson. South Caldwell is now 3-10 overall and 1-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Hibriten is 2-12 and 1-5.
Alexander Central 3 Draughn 2
Despite losing the first set, Alexander Central rallied to defeat Draughn in five sets (23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 20-25 and 15-8) on Thursday in Valdese. The Cougars improved to 5-8 overall, while the Wildcats fell to 8-4 overall following the nonconference match.
BOYS SOCCER
University Christian 4 Woodlawn School 1
The Barracudas knocked off former conference foe Woodlawn School on Thursday in Davidson, collecting their sixth win in a row. University Christian moved to 6-2 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS
Maiden 5, Bandys 4
The Blue Devils slipped past the Trojans on Thursday in Maiden, getting singles wins from Hannah Sherrill (6-1, 6-1), Alyson Soumpholphakdy (6-1, 6-3) and Allie Faldowski (6-1, 6-4). The teams of Gracie Arrowood and Sherrill (8-2) and Marcee Trouille and Faldowski (8-3) added doubles victories for Maiden (6-2 overall, 3-0 South Fork 2A Conference).
Toni Laney (6-1, 6-0), Makayla Finger (6-4, 4-6, 10-6) and Laci Paul (6-1, 6-3) picked up singles wins for Bandys (1-3 overall, 0-3 South Fork 2A Conference), while the team of Finger and Paul (8-4) collected the Trojans’ only doubles victory.
Newton-Conover 6 Lincolnton 3
The Red Devils doubled up the Wolves on Thursday in Newton, receiving singles victories from Alexa Allison (6-0, 6-0), Anna Grace Hinshaw (6-3, 6-4), Maddie Barrymore (6-0, 6-4), Kiera Hirons (6-3, 6-2) and Kylee Spizzo (6-1, 6-3). The team of Allison and Hinshaw (8-1) added the only doubles win for Newton-Conover (1-6 overall, 1-2 South Fork 2A Conference.
Lincolnton dropped to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
JV FOOTBALL
St. Stephens 12 Fred T. Foard 9
The Indians outlasted the Tigers in triple overtime on Thursday in Newton, with sophomore tailback Tony Rangel carrying seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown. Freshman tight end Noah Gscheidmeier caught the game-winning TD pass for St. Stephens (1-1-1 overall), while defensive players Tony Rangel, Uriel Rangel and Kymani Evans had 11, 10 and nine tackles, respectively.
Foard fell to 0-3 overall.
Alexander Central 24 Olympic 12
The Cougars scored the final three TDs on Thursday in Charlotte, overcoming a 12-6 halftime deficit. Cam Lackey had 14 carries for 168 yards and two scores for Alexander Central (4-0 overall), while Andrew Bumgarner caught a 19-yard TD pass from Harrison Brashear and Caleb Williams added a 10-yard TD run.
Olympic is now 1-3 overall.
Burns 21 Newton-Conover 16
The Red Devils suffered their first loss on Thursday in Lawndale, falling to 2-1 overall thanks to a five-point loss to Burns. The Bulldogs are also 2-1 overall following the victory.
West Lincoln 40 East Burke 0
The Cavaliers gave up points in every quarter on Thursday in Lincolnton, dropping to 0-3 overall after being shut out for the second straight game. Meanwhile, West Lincoln improved to 3-0 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.