The fall sports season continued to progress as boys soccer, volleyball, girls tennis and JV football were all in action on the final Thursday of September.
Here’s a look at how local squads fared on Thursday:
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 1, Statesville 0
The Red Tornadoes slipped past the Greyhounds on the road Thursday, with the lone goal of the match coming from Jose Vallecillos off an assist from Carter Holt in the second half. Goalkeeper Peyton Winkler had five saves for Hickory, which improved to 8-3-3 overall.
West Rowan 4, Bunker Hill 0
The Falcons scored twice in each half to defeat the Bears on Thursday in Claremont. Bunker Hill is now 3-7 overall.
University Christian 4, Statesville Christian 1
The Barracudas beat the Lions on Thursday in Hickory for their seventh straight victory. Andrew Poe and Garret Burns scored first-half goals for University Christian (8-2 overall, 2-0 Foothills Athletic Conference), while Hayden Patel and Ben Simmons registered second-half goals and Ben Levinson earned the win in goal.
After losing to University Christian for the first time ever, Statesville Christian is now 7-6 overall and 1-3 in Foothills Athletic Conference play.
VOLLEYBALL
Maiden 3, Bandys 2
The Blue Devils knocked off the Trojans in a five-set thriller on Thursday in Catawba, winning the first two sets 25-20 and 25-11 before dropping the next two sets 25-20 and 25-23 and winning the fifth set 15-8. Abbey Smith had 13 kills and 19 digs for Maiden (12-3, 8-0 South Fork 2A Conference), which also received 24 kills and two blocks from Sarah Wicker, nine kills from Isabella Abernathy, 42 digs from Natalie Lail, 30 assists and 18 digs from Adison Ford and 19 assists from Abby Gantt.
Bandys fell to 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Fred T. Foard 3, Alexander Central 0{/span}
The Tigers cruised past the Cougars in straight sets on Thursday in Newton, winning by set scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-9. Sarah Lingle finished with nine kills, nine digs, 16 assists and three aces for Foard (17-0 overall), with Megan Dorsey adding 13 kills. Michelle Thao chipped in eight kills, while Dara Shaffer had 24 digs, Haley Johnston had 20 assists and Martina Foster had eight kills and three blocks.
Alexander Central dropped to 7-9 overall.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}East Burke 3, Shelby 0{/span}
The Cavaliers won by set scores of 25-23, 25-4 and 25-19 to defeat the Golden Lions on Thursday in Shelby. Erica Clontz had 20 kills and five digs for East Burke (12-2 overall), which also got six kills and five blocks from Riley Haas and 22 assists and 10 digs from Graleigh Hildebran.
Shelby fell to 6-11 overall.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}South Caldwell 3, West Caldwell 0{/span}
The Spartans swept the Warriors on Thursday in Lenoir for their second win over their county rivals this season. South Caldwell is now 4-12 overall, while West Caldwell is 0-12.
GIRLS TENNIS
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Maiden 5, Lake Norman Charter 4{/span}
The Blue Devils nipped the Knights on Thursday in Maiden for their eighth straight win. Singles winners for Maiden (8-2 overall, 5-0 South Fork 2A Conference) included Gracie Arrowood (7-5, 2-6, 10-8), Hannah Sherrill (6-3, 6-1) and Emma Shokes (6-2, 6-4), while the Blue Devils also got doubles victories from the teams of Arrowood and Sherrill (8-5) and Macy Sigmon and Alyson Soumpholphakdy (8-6).
Lake Norman Charter is now 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}University Christian 8, Statesville Christian 1{/span}
The Barracudas defeated the Lions on the road Thursday behind singles wins from Gracie Myers, Adele Huffman, London Fidler, Ainsley Richardson, Olivia Jarman and Lydia Gerrard to go with doubles victories from the teams of Myers and Huffman and Fidler and Richardson. University Christian moved to 8-2 overall and 1-1 in the Foothills Athletic Conference, while Statesville Christian dropped to 2-5 and 0-4.
JV FOOTBALL
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Freedom 30, St. Stephens 8{/span}
The Patriots outscored the Indians 22-0 in the second half on Thursday in Hickory. St. Stephens’ only score came on a touchdown catch by Noah Gscheidmeier, while Tony Rangel, Evan Trossi and Andrew Kehow accounted for most of the rushing yards for the Indians (1-2-1 overall, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference). Rangel was also the leading tackler for St. Stephens, with Chance Wilson and Gscheidmeier following close behind.
Freedom improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Newton-Conover 38, Lincolnton 22{/span}
The Red Devils scored 22 first-quarter points and added TDs in the second and third quarters on their way to a 16-point victory over the Wolves on Thursday in Lincolnton. Newton-Conover moved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lincolnton dropped to 0-4 and 0-0.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Hibriten 34, Bunker Hill 0{/span}
The Panthers rolled past the Bears on Thursday in Lenoir, scoring at least once in each of the first three quarters. Hibriten improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Bunker Hill fell to 0-3-1 and 0-1.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}South Caldwell 35, Watauga 8{/span}
The Spartans earned their first home win in three tries with a 27-point victory over the Pioneers on Thursday in Hudson. South Caldwell is now 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Watauga is 0-4 and 0-1.
