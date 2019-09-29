The Fred T. Foard football team topped Patton 26-14 on Friday in Morganton for the Tigers’ first victory of the 2019 season. Corey Siemer had 25 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns as Foard improved to 1-5 overall and 1-1 in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play.
The Tigers’ Cameron Gore added four carries for 45 yards to go with an interception on defense, while quarterback Will Frye completed 8 of 15 passes for 58 yards and a score. Daniel Lackey was Foard’s leading receiver with two receptions for 30 yards and a TD, and he also recovered a Patton (1-4, 0-1) fumble.
Quarterback Weston Fleming gave the Panthers a short-lived 6-0 lead on a 23-yard TD run in the opening quarter. Fullback Bryson Ratliff added his first TD of the year on a 38-yard jaunt late in the third.
FOOTBALL
Hickory 20, McDowell 14
The Red Tornadoes led after each quarter en route to their first win of the year on Friday in Marion. Hickory (1-5 overall, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) had lost seven straight dating back to last season before the six-point victory over the Titans.
McDowell (1-4, 0-1) scored TDs in the second and fourth quarters.
Hibriten 28, Bunker Hill 6
The Panthers earned their fourth straight win with a 22-point victory over the Bears on Friday in Claremont. They led 10-0 after the first quarter, 13-0 at halftime and 28-6 through three quarters before a scoreless final period.
Hibriten moved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. The Panthers have now won 19 straight regular-season road games since the beginning of the 2016 season.
Bunker Hill (1-4, 0-1) scored its only points of the night on a 21-yard TD pass from Carson Elder to Jay Abrams in the third quarter. Elder completed 17 of 19 passes for 126 yards and the scoring strike, while Desmond Anderson caught five passes for 96 yards and Abrams added six receptions for 51 yards and the Bears’ lone TD.
East Burke 35, West Caldwell 12
Josh Moore broke the Cavaliers’ school record for single-game rushing yards with 273 yards on 32 carries against the Warriors on Friday in Lenoir. The senior running back also scored four of East Burke’s five TDs as the Cavs (2-3 overall, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) won their league opener.
East Burke won its first road game since a 42-0 victory over West Caldwell in last year’s season opener. The Warriors (0-5, 0-1) were still in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference at the time of that meeting.
Draughn 38, West Iredell 28
The Wildcats won a program-record fourth straight game on Friday in Statesville behind senior running back Trent Corn’s career-best 251 yards on 26 carries. Quarterback Braxton Cox completed 10 of 19 passes for 105 yards and three scores, with Nick Chrisco, Denver Treadway and Khe-nai Banks recording four, three and three receptions, respectively.
Draughn moved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while West Iredell dropped to 2-3 and 0-1.
Freedom 48, St. Stephens 12
The Indians grabbed an early lead, but the Patriots ended the night scoring the final 40 points to easily dispatch the visitors on Friday in Morganton. Mekhi Spates led Freedom (4-2 overall, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) on the ground with 13 carries for a career-high 130 yards and a TD.
Freedom quarterback Jayden Birchfield added eight carries for 110 yards and three scores to go with 126 passing yards. Additionally, Demorian Burgess finished with five catches for 79 yards in the 36-point win over St. Stephens (2-3, 0-1), which is 0-7 all-time against Freedom.
Watauga 56, South Caldwell 12
The Spartans scored TDs in each of the first two quarters, but couldn’t keep up with Watauga on Friday in Boone. Anderson Castle (119 rushing yards, 105 passing yards, 3 total TDs), Jaiden Bond (8 carries for 168 yards and 3 TDs) and Jake Watson (7 carries for 34 yards and 2 TDs) were among the standouts for the Pioneers (5-1 overall, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
South Caldwell is now 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
