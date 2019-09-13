The Hickory volleyball team won its sixth consecutive match on Wednesday at home, defeating St. Stephens 3-0 to move to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Red Tornadoes have won 18 of 20 sets during their winning streak.
Following a 25-21 win in the opening set, Hickory took the second set by a 25-19 score and the third set by a 25-18 tally. With the loss, the Indians had their own two-match winning streak snapped as they fell to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
VOLLEYBALL Fred T. Foard 3, West Caldwell 0
The Tigers are now 10-0 overall and 4-0 in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play following a sweep of West Caldwell on the road Wednesday. Foard has lost just two sets this fall, both on the road.
Foard won the first set 25-8, the second set 25-10 and the third set 25-5 as the Tigers dropped the Warriors to 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Sierra Ward led the way with eight kills, while Megan Dorsey added seven kills, Michelle Thao had five kills and Haley Johnston finished with 15 assists.
Alexander Central 3, South Caldwell 0
The Cougars grabbed their first conference victory by defeating South Caldwell on Wednesday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central (3-6, 1-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) won 25-14, 25-23 and 25-18.
Standouts for Alexander Central included Savanna Bowen with seven kills, one ace, two blocks and seven digs, Gracie Harrington with six kills, one block and 23 digs, Tabby Stikeleather with six kills, Layna West with five kills, four aces and 10 digs, Mady Thomas with five kills and Bryanna Payne with 12 digs and 16 assists. The Spartans (1-9, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) have lost four straight.
East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 2
Following their first loss last week, the Cavaliers have responded with back-to-back league wins this week, including a five-set victory over the Bears on Wednesday in Icard. East Burke (7-1, 3-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-22 before dropping the next two sets 25-23 and 25-22 and rebounding to win the fifth set 15-11.
Erica Clontz had 20 kills, five blocks and six digs for East Burke, which dropped Bunker Hill to 6-4 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Riley Haas added 15 kills and nine blocks, Graleigh Hildebran finished with 10 kills, 10 digs and 34 assists and Ashlyn Stilwell had 29 digs and 24 serve receptions.
Draughn 3, Hibriten 0
The Wildcats earned their fifth three-set victory of the season after sweeping the Panthers on Wednesday in Valdese. In addition to its 4-0 home record, Draughn is now 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Hibriten fell to 1-9 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
BOYS SOCCER Hickory 3, East Burke 3
Hickory and East Burke played to a tie on Wednesday in Icard, with the Red Tornadoes moving to 5-2-3 overall and the Cavaliers now sitting at 2-4-1 overall. Carter Holt, Luis Juarez and Patrick Ceccato scored for Hickory, with Holt also dishing out an assist and Ben Boston adding an assist as well.
For East Burke, Micah Chrisco had two goals and Anthony Thao had one. Chimoua Yang, Antony Salgado Rodriguez and Josue Aguirre recorded assists for the Cavs.
South Caldwell 5, West Caldwell 3
Trailing 3-1 at halftime, the Spartans outscored the Warriors 4-0 in the second half to avenge last week’s loss on Wednesday in Hudson. South Caldwell improved to 3-3 overall, while West Caldwell dropped to 3-2-1 overall.
Hibriten 6, Wilkes Central 1
The Panthers jumped out to a 4-1 lead at the half before adding two goals in the second half of Wednesday’s five-goal win over the Eagles in Lenoir. David Franquiz had two goals and two assists for Hibriten (6-1-2 overall), while Billy Townsend also had two goals to go with one goal apiece from Jackson Harris and Simon Hawkins.
Allen Meza added two assists for the Panthers, with Kevin Rios and Erwin Guzman each registering one.
GIRLS TENNIS Fred T. Foard 9, West Caldwell 0
Foard cruised past West Caldwell on Wednesday in Newton, receiving singles wins from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0), Claire Boger (6-0, 6-0), Hannah Cummings (6-0, 6-0), Adia Livert (6-1, 6-1), Maddie Gee (6-0, 6-0) and Tori Lutz (6-0, 6-0). In doubles, the teams of Wolgemuth and Cummings (8-0), Boger and Gee (8-0) and Livert and Lutz (8-1) were victorious for the Tigers (8-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference).
The Warriors fell to 0-6 overall and 0-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
East Burke 8, Bunker Hill 1
East Burke improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference action with a win over Bunker Hill on Wednesday in Icard. Winning singles players for the Cavaliers included Erin Carico (6-0, 6-1), Paige Houston (6-3, 6-2), Zoie Smith (6-2, 6-4), Daisy Jantes (6-0, 6-1) and Jaden Ramsey (6-0, 6-1). In doubles, East Burke got victories from the teams of Carico and Houston (8-1), Emily Rector and Smith (8-2) and Jantets and Ramsey (8-0).
The only win for the Bears (0-5, 0-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) came from Caren Nava-Lara (4-6, 6-4, 10-4).
Draughn 7, Hibriten 2
The Wildcats won four of six singles matches before sweeping the three doubles matches on Wednesday in Valdese. Singles winners for Draughn (3-2, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) were Haley Kincaid (10-8), Abby Parker (10-8), Katelyn Cozort (10-3) and Regan Winkler (10-3).
Adding wins for Draughn, which dropped Hibriten to 1-6 overall and 0-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, were the doubles teams of Parker and Haley Kincaid (8-1), Haley Lowman and Kaitlyn Kincaid (8-4) and Cozort and Winkler (8-3).
Watauga 6, Alexander Central 3
The Cougars managed three singles wins in a loss to Watauga on Wednesday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central (4-4, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) received victories from Emma Maltba (6-4, 6-1), Kristin Ratliff (6-2, 7-6 (9-7)) and Caeley Arney (6-8, 7-5, 10-6).
Watauga improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
CROSS COUNTRY St. Stephens boys, Watauga girls win Northwestern 3A/4A Pre-Conference meet
The Indians posted the top team score in the boys’ race during Wednesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Pre-Conference meet in Newton, totaling 35 points. Watauga (46) finished second, with Hickory (96), Freedom (100), Alexander Central (105) and South Caldwell (147) coming in third through sixth, respectively.
On the girls’ side, Watauga took first with 15 points ahead of second-place Hickory (83) and third-place Alexander Central (87). Finishing fourth was Freedom (100), while St. Stephens took fifth (118) and McDowell came in sixth (119).
The individual winner in the boys’ race was St. Stephens’ Tyler Christensen with a time of 17:20.13, while the Indians’ Jackson Black came in third with a time of 18:06.57. Jeremy Brown finished fifth with a time of 18:22.73, Isaac Cruz took 10th with a time of 18:41.60 and Payce Sherrill came in 17th with a time of 19:46.51.
Hickory’s Chase Johnson came in fourth on the boys’ side with a time of 18:12.64, while Eric Schoellner posted an 18th-place time of 19:48.17. The Red Tornadoes’ Jack McIntosh was 21st with a time of 20:16.63, with teammates Clayton Boggs (28th; 20:46.98) and Nate Haines (34th; 21:09.86) rounding out their top five finishers.
Alexander Central’s top five finishers in the boys’ race were Logan Ellis (2nd; 17:34.23), Luke Kiziah (20th; 20:05.89), Jacob Perez (25th; 20:25.71), Isiah Fleming (26th; 20:39.54) and Elijah Lilly (44th; 21:46.70). Meanwhile, South Caldwell’s top five finishers were Caleb Rash (14th; 19:34.37), Anthony Baverso (30th; 20:50.13), Colton Smith (41st; 21:38.85), Hunter Hudson (43rd; 21:41.14) and Preston Morgan (73rd; 24:25.53).
On the girls’ side, Hickory was paced by an 11th-place finish from Laney Dettlebach (23:49.41), a 13th-place finish from Emma Neal (24:17.53) and a 21st-place finish from Lauren Lyerly (26:12.65). Shelby Darden added a 27th-place time of 26:40.40, while Hannah Griesen provided the Red Tornadoes with a 34th-place time of 27:27.39.
Alexander Central’s top finisher in the girls’ race was Camella Church (6th; 23:30.29), while Kaylin Dyson finished seventh (23:38.07) and Abigal DeJarnette came in 28th (26:52.39). Shayanna Smith was the Cougars’ next highest finisher with a 36th-place time of 27:29.86, and Jaanai Mendez was next with a 38th-place time of 27:46.19.
The St. Stephens girls were led by Madeline Stafford, who recorded an 18th-place time of 26:08.07. Amber Kiefer finished 22nd (26:21.85), Angelina Hernandez came in 32nd (27:21.60), Hilary Ramirez was 43rd (28:05.98) and Katelyn McGlamery was 44th (28:22.33).
The only two runners for South Caldwell in the girls’ race were Karli West (59th; 29:47.67) and Liza Salisbury (76th; 34:52.11).
