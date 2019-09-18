Fred T. Froad volleyball appears unbeatable after defeating Draughn with scores of 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 on Monday coming off a doubleheader victory on Sept. 14.
Haley Johnston had 28 assists, 12 digs and four aces for the Tigers. Megan Dorsey and Michelle Thao each earned 12 kills and Sierra Ward added nine more. Dara Shaffer finished with 14 digs.
The Wildcats fall to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
On Sept. 14, Foard faced Hickory and South Iredell on the road. Foard defeat both teams with scores of 25-13, 25-15, 25-16 against Hickory and 25-14, 29-27,37-35 against South Iredell.
The Tigers are now 13-0 overall and 5-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
VOLLEYBALL
Watauga 3, South Caldwell 0
Watauga defeated South Caldwell on Monday with scores of 25-8, 25-14, 25-15 to maintain their undefeated streak. Rebakah Farthing had 13 kills for Watauga (11-0 overall, 4-0 Northwestern 3A/4A). Chloe Baldwin added six digs and one ace and Brelyn Sturgill finished with 25 assists and two aces.
East Burke 3, Hibriten 0
Erica Clontz earned 12 kills on Monday for the Cavaliers to help defeat Hibriten on the road with scores of 25-9, 25-5, 25-19. Graleigh Hildebran added eight more kills and nine assists and Sara Suddreth finished with nine assists and one ace for East Burke (9-1 overall, 4-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A).
Hibriten falls to 2-10 overall and 1-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
West Iredell 3, Bunker Hill 0
West Iredell defeated Bunker Hill on Monday with scores of 25-18, 25-21, 25-14. The Warriors rise to 6-6 overall and 4-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
The Bears fall to 6-5 overall and 1-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
GIRLS GOLF
McDowell wins Northwestern 3A/4A match
McDowell won a Northwestern 3A/4A match on Monday with a score of 135. Freedom was second with a score of 137. The match was played at Orchard Hills Golf Club in Cajah’s Mountain.
Christiana Fisher of Freedom earned individual medalist with a score of 41. Mackenzie Hartman and Andrea Abernathy of McDowell tied for second with scores of 44.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Stephens 3, Freedom 1
St. Stephens defeated Freedom 3-1 in their first conference matchup of the season on Monday. The Indians rise to 2-2-2 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Freedom falls to 6-3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Bandys 9, Maiden 3
Bandys won in their first conference matchup defeating Maiden 8-3 on Monday. The Trojans rise to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Daniel Bobadilla earned two goals for the Blue Devils (2-5 overall, 0-1 South Fork 2A) and Alejandro Ventura added one more.
Watauga 3, South Caldwell 1
Watauga defeated South Caldwell 3-1 on the road in a conference matchup on Monday. The Pioneers rise to 4-4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
South Caldwell falls to 3-4 overall and 0-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Fred T. Foard 9, Draughn 0
Fred T. Foard shut out Draughn 9-0 in their first conference game of the season on Monday. The Tigers are now 5-1-3 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Draughn falls to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Hibriten 4, East Burke 0
David Benitez completed five saves for the Cavaliers, but it wasn’t enough as Hibriten defeated East Burke 4-0 on Monday. Hibriten rises to 8-1-2 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
The Cavaliers fall to 2-5-1 overall and 0-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
West Iredell 6, Bunker Hill 0
West Iredell shut out Bunker Hill 6-0 on Monday in a conference matchup. The Warriors rise to 2-4-2 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Bunker Hill falls to 3-3 overall and 0-1 on the Northwestern 2A Conference.
Newton-Conover 2, Lincolnton 1
Newton-Conover defeated Lincolnton 2-1 on Monday in their first conference match of the season. The Red Devils are now 6-1-1 overall and 1-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Lincolnton now sits at 4-2 overall and 0-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Alexander Central 3, Statesville 1
Alexander Central won over Statesville 3-1 on Monday to rise 4-3-2 overall.
The Grayhounds fall to 3-3-2 overall.
GIRLS TENNIS
Alexander Central 6, Freedom 3
Alexander Central faced Freedom on Monday and won 6-3 to rise to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. In singles, Kristin Ratliff (6-1, 6-1), Caeley Arney (6-4, 3-6, 10-4), Caroline Wills (6-2, 7-6, 7-3) and Mackenize Harper (6-4, 6-1) each scored for the Cougars.
In doubles, teams Ratliff and Arney (8-4) and Wills and Harper (8-6) added one more point each for Alexander Central.
Watauga 7, Hickory 2
Hickory fell to Watauga 7-2 in a conference match on Monday. Jonesllis Heredia (2-6, 7-5, 1-0) scored the single point in singles for the Red Tornadoes (2-5 overall, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A). Team Ellie Holtzman and Heredia (10-8) added one more point for Hickory.
For Watauga, Jaydn Kadyk (6-0, 6-0), Amira Younce (6-2, 3-6, 1-0), Madison Ogden (6-1, 6-1), Jillian Russert (6-0, 6-1) and Carolina Davidson (6-0, 6-0) each earned a point for Watauga.
In doubles, teams Kadyk and Younce (8-0) and Alaina Muse and Magali Turner (8-2) each added one more point for Watauga.
Fred T. Foard 9, Draughn 0
Fred T. Foard was undefeated in all matchups against Draughn on Monday and won 9-0. In singles, Alexis Wolgemuth (6-1, 6-1), Clarie Boger (6-4, 6-4), Hannah Cummings (4-6, 6-2, 10-7), Adia Livert (6-3, 6-0) Maddie Gee (6-1, 6-2) and Tori Lutz (6-1, 6-0) each scored for Foard (9-0 overall, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A).
In doubles, teams Wolgemuth and Cummings (8-2), Claire Boger and Gee (8-1) and Livert and Lutz (8-5) all scored.
Draughn is 3-3 and 1-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
East Burke 7, Hibriten 2
East Burke remained undefeated after defeat Hibriten 7-2 on Monday. In singles, Erin Carico (6-3, forfeit), Paige Houston (6-1, forfeit), Emily Rector (6-2, 6-2), Daisy Jantes (6-2, 6-2) and Jaden Ramsey (6-0, 6-0) each won for the Cavaliers (4-0 overall, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A).
In doubles, teams Jantes and Ramsey (8-1) and Aubrie Snyder and Taylor Bostain (8-1) each added one more point for East Burke.
Hibriten is 1-8 overall and 0-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Bunker Hill 4, West Iredell 4
Bunker Hill’s conference match against West Iredell ended in a 4-4 tie against West Iredell on Monday. The Bears are now 0-6-1 overall and 0-1-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
West Iredell is 1-4-1 overall and 0-0-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
FOOTBALL
Ashe County 46, West Caldwell 0
West Caldwell was shut out by Ashe County 46-0 on Monday in a non-conference game at home. The Warriors fall to 0-4 overall.
