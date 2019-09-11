The Hickory volleyball team captured its fifth straight win on Monday in Taylorsville, sweeping Alexander Central 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-16) to improve to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
On the other side, Alexander Central fell to 2-6 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
Fred T. Foard 3, Hibriten 0
The Tigers continued their unbeaten record as they defeated Hibriten in a conference matchup at home on Monday with scores of 25-2, 25-4, 25-7. Megan Dorsey had eight kills for Foard (9-0 overall, 3-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A). Dara Shaffer had 12 digs and Haley Johnston added 10 assists and six aces. Sarah Lingle finished with five kills, 10 assists and five aces.
Hibriten fell to 1-8 overall and 1-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
East Burke 3, Patton 1
Erica Clontz had 22 kills and eight digs for the Cavaliers to help defeat Patton in a conference game with scores of 17-25, 25-22, 25-5, 25-22 on Monday in Icard. Ashlyn Stilwell completed 26 digs for East Burke (6-1 overall, 2-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A). Kendall Buff added four aces and 12 digs and Graleigh Hildebran had 24 assists, six kills and 11 digs. Riley Haas finished with six kills and four blocks.
The Panthers are now 6-3 overall and 1-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
St. Stephens 3, South Caldwell 0
The Indians defeated South Caldwell on the road in a conference matchup with scores of 25-12, 25-22, 25-10 on Monday. St. Stephens rose to 4-4 overall and 2-1 on the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
The Spartans dropped to 1-8 overall and 0-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Draughn 3, Bunker Hill 1
The Bears lost to Draughn on the road Monday in a conference matchup with scores of 19-25, 14-25, 25-19, 20-25. The Wildcats improved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Bunker Hill fell to 6-3 overall and 1-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
West Iredell 3, West Caldwell 0
West Caldwell dropped a road contest at West Iredell on Monday, losing by set scores of 25-11, 25-13, 25-8. With the loss, West Caldwell fell to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
West Iredell improved to 4-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
University Christian 3, Nebo Crossing Academy 0
The Barracudas won in straight sets on Monday in Hickory, defeating Nebo Crossing Academy 25-19, 25-5, 25-6. Lily Lentz had 11 aces, while Sarah Wilson finished with 12 assists and Peri Wall recorded four kills, five aces and eight digs for University Christian (4-2 overall).
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 5, Patton 2
The Red Tornadoes defeated Patton 5-2 on Monday in Morganton, rising to 5-2-2 overall. Patrick Cecatto and Jose Vallecillos each scored two for Hickory. Aydan Kelly each added one more goal. Carter Holt had two assists and Ben Boston and Spears Culpepper each added one more.
Fred T. Foard 3, North Lincoln 0
The Tigers blanked North Lincoln on the road Monday. Connor Josey scored two goals for Foard (4-1-2 overall). Kevin Cervantes added one more goal with an assist from Drew Simmons.
East Burke 6, McDowell 2
Garrett Pitts completed six saves for East Burke as it won over McDowell on Monday in Icard. Antony Salgado had three goals for the Cavaliers (2-4 overall). Anthony Thao scored two goals and Josh Aguirre added one more. Micah Crisco completed three assists. Jimenez Andres, Brandon Pruett and Thao each added one more.
South Iredell 6, Bandys 0
The Trojans were blanked by South Iredell on the road Monday. Bandys fell to 1-3 overall.
St. Stephens 1, Statesville 1
A matchup of the Indians versus the Greyhounds ended in a draw on Monday in Hickory. St. Stephens now sits at 1-2-2 overall.
Central Cabarrus 2, Alexander Central 0
The Cougars lost to Central Cabarrus on the road Monday, falling to 2-3-2 overall.
Hibriten 3, South Caldwell 1
Hibriten defeated South Caldwell on the road Monday to move to 5-1-2 overall. The Spartans dropped to 2-3 overall.
West Caldwell 3, North Iredell 3
West Caldwell and North Iredell finished their match with a tie on Monday in Olin. West Caldwell now sits at 3-1-1 overall.
University Christian 5, Nebo Crossing Academy 1
The Barracudas improved to 4-2 overall with a four-goal victory over Nebo Crossing Academy on Monday in Hickory. Hayden Patel had two goals to lead University Christian (4-2 overall), while Adam Gerrard, Andrew Poe and Eli Goebelbecker registered one apiece. Goebelbecker also added an assist for the Barracudas.
GIRLS TENNIS
South Iredell 6, Alexander Central 3
The Cougars fell to South Iredell on the road Monday. In singles, Emma Maltba (8-6), Caeley Arney (9-7) and Mackenzie Harper (8-6) scored for Alexander Central (4-3 overall).
Maiden 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Blue Devils won all nine matches to defeat Bunker Hill on Monday in Claremont. In singles, Gracie Arrowood (8-0), Hannah Sherrill (8-0), Macy Sigmon (8-0), Alyson Soumpholphakdy (8-1), Marcee Trouille (8-2), and Allie Faldowski (8-1) each scored for Maiden (2-2 overall). In doubles, the teams of Sigmon and Soumpholphakdy (8-4), Trouille and Faldowski (8-0) and Ceara Hunsucker and Emma Shokes were victorious.
Bunker Hill fell to 0-5 overall.
University Christian 5, Hickory 4
University Christian defeated the Red Tornadoes on Monday to rise to 6-1 overall. In singles, Gracie Myers (6-1, 6-7, 1-0), Olivia Jarman (6-0, 6-2), Lydia Gerrard (6-2, 6-1) and Catherine Glaze (6-2, 6-2) each scored for the Barracudas. In doubles, the team of Adele Huffman and Myers (8-2) added one more point.
Nicole Kozischek (6-0, 6-1), Jonellis Heredia (7-5, 6-3) each scored for Hickory (1-4 overall) in singles. In doubles, the teams of Kozischek and Charlotte Henry (8-2) and Finley Lefevers and Rachel Register (8-6) each added one more.
McDowell 8, West Caldwell 1
The Warriors only managed to win one match on Monday at home, getting a victory from the doubles team of Alexandrya Bell and Maura Medina-Miranda (8-4). West Caldwell is now 0-5 overall.
GIRLS GOLF
Newton-Conover wins South Fork 2A Conference match
The Red Devils placed first in a South Fork 2A Conference match with a total score of 139. The match was held at Rock Barn Country Club in Conover. West Lincoln placed second with a final score of 144 and East Lincoln was third with 147.
Sondra Uon of Newton-Conover and Georgia Chapman of Lake Norman Charter tied for first as individuals with a final score of 39.
