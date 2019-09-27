The St. Stephens boys soccer team grabbed a dramatic victory over Watauga on Wednesday in Hickory, winning 5-4 during the penalty kick shootout after playing to a 1-1 draw through regulation and a pair of 10-minute overtime periods.
Favian Juarez scored an early goal for the Indians (4-3-2 overall, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) off an assist from David Tapia, who held the lead until the final two minutes of regulation when a Watauga free kick caught the St. Stephens defense out of position.
Goalkeeper Bennet Strahmann had a plethora of saves for the Indians, who were a perfect 5 for 5 during the PK shootout. Eliseo Coronado, Juarez, Evan Brooks, Tapia and Geovanny Linares all scored PKs for St. Stephens.
On the other side, the Pioneers fell to 6-5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Boys SoccerFred T. Foard 1, Patton 0
The Tigers ran their winning streak to four with a shutout of the Panthers on Wednesday in Morganton. Foard (8-1-3 overall, 4-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) scored the lone goal of the contest on a penalty kick by Irvin Villa after Andrei Tamas was fouled in the box.
Patton (3-8-1 overall, 1-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) was blanked by Foard goalkeeper Trevor Holmberg, suffering its second straight loss in the process.
Newton-Conover 3,
Lake Norman Charter 0
The Red Devils grabbed their fourth straight victory by shutting out the Knights on Wednesday in Newton. Newton-Conover (9-1-1 overall, 4-0 South Fork 2A Conference) scored twice in the first half and once in the second half.
Lake Norman Charter fell to 1-8 overall and 1-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
West Caldwell 3, East Burke 1
The Warriors overcame a 1-all tie at the half to defeat the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Icard. West Caldwell (7-2-1 overall, 4-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) received one goal apiece from Jose Ortiz, Francesco Gonzales and Eleazar Zamora, while Bryan Lopez and Eric Gamez each added one assist.
East Burke (3-7-1 overall, 1-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) scored a first-half goal when Anthony Thao found the back of the net off an assist from Brandon Pruett.
North Lincoln 7, Maiden 0
The Blue Devils were shut out by the Knights on Wednesday in Lincolnton. Goalkeeper Damien Vixaysak had 18 saves for Maiden (3-7 overall, 1-3 South Fork 2A Conference) in a losing effort.
North Lincoln is now 8-3-2 overall and 3-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
East Lincoln 6, Bandys 0
The Mustangs raced out to a 5-0 halftime lead before adding a second-half goal in Wednesday’s win over the Trojans in Catawba. The top 2A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com, East Lincoln is now 11-0 overall and 4-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
With the loss, Bandys is now 3-7 overall and 1-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
South Caldwell 4, Freedom 1
The Spartans scored two goals in each half while holding the Patriots to a single first-half goal on Wednesday in Hudson. South Caldwell is now 5-4 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Freedom is 6-6-1 and 0-4.
Alexander Central 4,
McDowell 0
The Cougars blanked the Titans on Wednesday in Taylorsville, earning their first shutout win of the season. Alexander Central moved to 6-4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while McDowell dropped to 0-10 and 0-4.
Hibriten 8, Bunker Hill 0
The Panthers were too much for the Bears on Wednesday in Claremont, cruising to a shutout victory. Hibriten moved to 11-1-2 overall and 4-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Bunker Hill dropped to 3-6 and 0-4.
West Iredell 9, Draughn 0
The Warriors scored six goals in the first half and three in the second half en route to a shutout win over the Wildcats on Wednesday in Statesville. West Iredell improved to 3-6-2 overall and 2-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Draughn fell to 0-6 and 0-4.
VolleyballFred T. Foard 3, Patton 0
The Tigers collected a three-set win over the Panthers on Wednesday in Morganton, emerging victorious by set scores of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-14. Michelle Thao had 12 kills and 12 digs for Foard (16-0 overall, 8-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Martina Foster also had 12 kills. Megan Dorsey chipped in seven kills, 11 digs and three aces to go with seven kills from Jamianne Foster, 13 digs from Dara Shaffer, 27 assists from Sarah Lingle and 17 assists and nine digs from Haley Johnston.
Patton dropped to 10-5 overall and 3-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
East Burke 3, West Caldwell 0
The Cavaliers swept the Warriors on Wednesday in Icard, winning by set scores of 25-8, 25-14 and 25-6. Erica Clontz had nine kills and three aces for East Burke(11-2 overall, 6-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference , which also received 12 assists and five aces from Graleigh Hildebran and three kills and one block from Dani Foxx.
West Caldwell remained winless at 0-11 overall and 0-7 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Alexander Central 3,
McDowell 0
The Cougars won by set scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-23 on Wednesday in Taylorsville to improve to 7-8 overall and 3-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Titans lost for the third time in their past five matches and are now 7-5 overall and 3-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
West Iredell 3, Draughn 2
The Warriors outlasted the Wildcats in five sets on Wednesday in Statesville following set scores of 25-16, 20-25, 25-14, 19-25 and 15-9. West Iredell moved to 8-9 overall and 6-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Draughn fell to 9-6 and 4-4.
Freedom 3, South Caldwell 0
The Patriots ended their six-match losing streak with a sweep of the Spartans on Wednesday in Hudson. Freedom is now 3-8 overall and 2-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell is 3-12 and 1-7.
Girls Tennis
Fred T. Foard 8, Patton 1
The Tigers moved to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference after winning five of six singles matches and all three doubles matches against Patton on Wednesday in Morganton. Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0), Claire Boger (6-4, 6-4), Hannah Cummings (6-1, 6-1), Adia Livert (7-6 (7-4), 6-2) and Tori Lutz (6-3, 6-1) collected singles victories for Foard, while the teams of Wolgemuth and Cummings (8-0), Boger and Livert (8-2) and Lutz and Gabi McIntire (8-3) won doubles contests.
Patton is now 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Alexander Central 6,
Hickory 3
The Cougars earned a win over the Red Tornadoes on Wednesday in Hickory thanks to five singles victories and one doubles triumph. Kristin Ratliff (6-3, 6-4), Emma Maltba (6-1, 7-5), Caeley Arney (4-6, 6-4, 10-6), Caroline Wills (6-1, 6-0) and Mackenzie Harper (6-4, 6-0) were their singles winners, while the team of Hannah Maltba and Emma Maltba (8-3) also picked up a victory for Alexander Central (9-4 overall, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
Hickory (2-8 overall, 1-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) got a singles win from Nicole Kozischek (6-0, 6-0) and doubles wins from the teams of Kozischek and Finley Lefevers and Ellie Holtzman and Jonellis Heredia (8-3).
South Caldwell 5,
St. Stephens 4
The Spartans won four singles matches and one doubles contest to beat the Indians on Wednesday in Hudson. Singles winners for South Caldwell (8-1 overall, 4-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) were Molly Hagerty (6-2, 6-4), Taylor Austin (6-4, 6-3), Gracie Neff (6-0, 6-2) and Ysabella Villacorte (6-3, 6-3), while the team of Hagerty and Austin (8-1) collected the Spartans’ only doubles win.
For St. Stephens (4-9 overall, 0-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), singles victories came from Sophie Hainor (6-1, 7-5) and Chloe Abbott (6-2, 6-4) and doubles wins came from the teams of Hainor and Zoey Boston (8-2) and Kate Starr and Abbott (8-4).
East Burke 9, West Caldwell 0
The Cavaliers dominated Wednesday’s matchup with the Warriors in Icard. In addition to singles wins from Erin Carico (4-6, 6-4, 10-6), Paige Houston (6-3, 6-0), Emily Rector (6-1, 6-4), Zoie Smith (6-1, 6-0), Jaden Ramsey (6-0, 6-0) and Daisy Jantes (6-0, 6-0), East Burke (5-2 overall, 3-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) received doubles victories from the teams of Carico and Houston (8-1), Ramsey and Jantes (8-1) and Taylor Bostain and Serenity Powell (8-0).
West Caldwell fell to 0-10 overall and 0-5 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Draughn 9, West Iredell 0
The Wildcats soundly defeated the Warriors on Wednesday in Statesville, getting singles wins from haley Kincaid (6-0, 6-1), Abby Parker (6-0, 6-0), Haley Lowman (6-0, 6-0), Katelyn Cozort (6-0, 6-0), Kaitlyn Kincaid (6-1, 6-2) and Regan Winkler (6-1, 6-2). Draughn (6-4 overall, 4-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) also swept the doubles matches 8-1, 8-2 and 8-4.
West Iredell fell to 1-7-1 overall and 0-3-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
West Lincoln 6,
Newton-Conover 3
The Rebels doubled up the Red Devils on Wednesday in Newton, with two of Newton-Conover’s wins coming in singles from Alexa Allison (6-0, 6-2) and Anna Grace Hinshaw (6-2, 6-4). The Red Devils (2-7 overall, 2-3 South Fork 2A Conference) added a doubles victory from the team of Allison and Hinshaw (8-4).
West Lincoln jumped to 7-4 overall and 1-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.