The Fred T. Foard boys soccer team shut out Bunker Hill 5-0 on Monday in Newton to win the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference matchup.
Korbin Proctor, Erik Leal, Carlos Erazo-Rojo, Irvin Villa and Tristan Ramirez each scored for the Tigers (9-1-3 overall, 5-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A).
On the other side, Bunker Hill fell to 3-8 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
BOYS SOCCER
Bandys 9, West Lincoln 0
Bandys cruised past West Lincoln on Monday in Catawba, scoring five goals in the first half and four after halftime. The Trojans improved to 4-7 overall and 2-d in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Rebels dropped to 4-7-1 and 0-5.
South Caldwell 3, Hickory 2
Fredy Guevara scored all three goals for South Caldwell to defeat conference rival Hickory on Monday in Hudson. Brady Haislip had three assists for the Spartans (6-4 overall, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference)
Patrick Ceccato and Luis Juarez each scored for Hickory (8-4-3 overall, 2-2).
Hibriten 4, West Caldwell 2
Hibriten doubled up West Caldwell on the road Monday, with Simon Hawkins scoring two goals for the Panthers and Jonas Doll and Kevin Rios adding one apiece. Dishing out assists for the Panthers (12-1-2 overall, 5-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) were Doll, Rios, Trent Allen and David Franquiz, while Mack Waters made seven saves in goal.
The Warriors (7-3-1 overall, 4-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) received goals from Francesco Gonzales and Josef Fernandez. Gonzales also had an assist, as did Ben Chandler.
West Iredell 4, East Burke 2
East Burke fell to West Iredell on Monday in Icard in a conference match. Micah Chrisco and Oswaldo Apadoca each scored for the Cavaliers.
East Burke dropped to 3-8-1 overall and 3-8-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while West Iredell improved to 4-6-2 and 3-2.
Patton 8, Draughn 0
Patton blanked Draughn on Monday in Valdese to snap a two-game losing streak. The Panthers are now 4-8-1 overall and 2-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Wildcats are now 0-7 and 0-5.
East Lincoln 7, Maiden 0
East Lincoln collected five first-half goals and added two more in the second half to shut out the Blue Devils on Monday in Maiden. The Mustangs remained perfect at 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Maiden fell to 3-8 and 1-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, Bunker Hill 0
Foard defeated Bunker Hill with scores of 25-16, 25-12, 25-7 on Monday in Newton to continue its unbeaten streak. Michelle Thao had 13 kills and nine digs for the Tigers (18-0 overall, 9-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference). Jamianne Foster added seven kills and five blocks, Haley Johnston had 15 assists and two aces and Sarah Lingle finished with nine assists, 11 digs and two aces.
The Bears dropped to 7-8 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
Hickory 3, South Caldwell 0
Hickory swept South Caldwell on Monday in Hudson to improve to 10-4 overall and 6-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. On the other side, the Spartans fell to 4-13 overall and 2-8 in the conference.
St. Stephens 3, Alexander Central 0
St. Stephens won by set scores of 25-19, 25-11, 25-17 over Alexander Central on Monday in Taylorsville. The Indians moved to 8-8 overall and 5-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while the Cougars are now 7-10 and 3-5.
Patton 3, Draughn 0
Patton swept Draughn on Monday in Valdese, winning by set scores of 25-23, 25-18, 25-10. The Panthers bumped their record to 12-5 overall and 4-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Wildcats fell to 10-7 and 4-5.
West Iredell 3, East Burke 2
West Iredell defeated East Burke in a conference matchup on Monday in Icard with scores of 16-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 15-8. Graleigh Hildebran had 25 assists, eight kills and 16 digs for the Cavaliers (12-3 overall, 6-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference). Erica Clontz had 27 kills, seven digs and three aces and Riley Haas finished with seven kills and seven blocks.
West Iredell moved to 9-9 overall and 7-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 9, Bunker Hill 0
Foard shut out Bunker Hill on Monday in Newton. In singles, Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0), Claire Boger (6-0, 6-1), Hannah Cummings (6-2, 6-1), Adia Livert (6-0, 6-2), Maddie Gee (6-0, 6-0) and Tori Lutz (6-0, 6-0) scored for the Tigers (13-0 overall, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference).
In doubles, the teams of Boger and Livert (8-0), Cummings and Maddie Tumlison (8-1) and Gee and Lutz (8-0) each scored for Foard.
Bunker Hill fell to 1-9-1 overall and 1-4-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Hibriten 9, West Caldwell 0
Hibriten won every match against West Caldwell on the road Monday. Singles winners for the Panthers (5-8 overall, 4-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) were Cassie Vaught (6-4, 6-2), Kennedy Harper (6-2, 6-0), Zariah Horton (6-0, 6-0), Sallie Young (6-1, 6-1), Parker Floyd (6-2, 6-1) and Olivia Wilson (6-0, 6-0).
The teams of Vaught and Harper (8-3), Young and Floyd (8-2) and Horton and Wilson (8-0) also emerged victorious for Hibriten, which dropped the Warriors to 0-11 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
Draughn 8, Patton 1
Draughn captured victories in all but one match against Patton on Monday in Valdese, receiving singles wins from Haley Kincaid (6-0, 6-4), Abby Parker (6-0, 6-4), Haley Lowman (6-0, 6-1), Katelyn Cozort (6-0, 6-0) and Regan Winkler (6-1, 6-1). The Wildcats (7-4 overall, 5-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) also swept the doubles matches thanks to the teams of Haley Kincaid and Parker (8-0), Lowman and Cozort (8-0) and Kaitlyn Kincaid and Winkler (8-4).
The only win for the Panthers (3-6 overall, 3-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A) came from Brianna Baker (2-6, 6-2, 10-4).
East Burke 9, West Iredell 0
East Burke grabbed wins in every match against West Iredell on Monday in Icard. In singles, Erin Carico (8-0), Paige Houston (8-0), Emily Rector (8-0), Zoie Smith (8-2), Jaden Ramsey (8-2) and Daisy Jantes (8-2) were victorious for the Cavaliers (6-2 overall, 4-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference).
Doubles winners for East Burke in the win over the Warriors (1-9-1 overall, 0-5-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) included the teams of Carico and Houston (8-3), Rector and Smith (8-1) and Jantes and Ramsey (8-1).
