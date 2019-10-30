The Hickory boys soccer team shut out Alexander Central on Monday in Taylorsville. Carter Holt led the Red Tornadoes (14-5-3 overall, 8-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with two goals, with Santi Agreda, Jacob Nance and Jose Vallecillos adding one goal apiece.
Patrick Ceccato registered three assists for Hickory and Vallecillos and Aydan Kelly notched one each, while Peyton Winkler had six saves in goal and Mackenzie Tonks added two in the win over the Cougars (10-9-2, 6-5).
BOYS SOCCER
Bunker Hill 6, Draughn 0
The Bears blanked the Wildcats on Monday in Valdese, getting two goals from Lawson Vang and one each from Diego Paz, Blazen Bumgarner, Joey Brefka and Raul Hernandez. Paz also had three assists for Bunker Hill (5-14-1 overall, 2-11 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Saul Rodriguez, Ivan Perez and A. Moua finished with one apiece.
Draughn fell to 0-15 overall and 0-13 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
South Caldwell 7, St. Stephens 0
Following three first-half goals, the Spartans scored four in the second half to defeat the Indians on Monday in Hudson. South Caldwell improved to 11-6 overall and 8-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while St. Stephens dropped to 7-9-2 and 5-6.
Bandys 2, Lake Norman Charter 0
The Trojans scored in each half on their way to a victory over the Knights on Monday in Catawba. Bandys moved to 8-12 overall and 6-7 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lake Norman Charter is now 5-13 and 5-8.
Newton-Conover 5, Maiden 0
The Red Devils blanked the Blue Devils on Monday in Newton for their sixth straight win. Newton-Conover improved to 17-2-1 overall and 12-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Maiden fell to 4-15 and 2-11.
East Burke 3, Patton 0
The Cavaliers beat the Panthers on Monday in Icard behind two goals from Micah Chrisco and one from Brandon Cuellar. Anthony Thao and Josh Aguirre added assists from East Burke (7-12-1 overall, 5-8 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), which also received six saves from goalkeeper Garrett Pitts.
Patton is now 6-14-1 overall and 4-9 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
West Caldwell 1 (4), West Iredell 1 (3)
It took a penalty kick shootout for West Caldwell to defeat West Iredell on Monday in Lenoir, with both teams scoring in the second half before the host Warriors outshot the visiting Warriors 4-3 on PKs. Jose Ortiz had the only goal for West Caldwell (13-5-1 overall, 10-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) in regulation, while goalkeeper Alan Ibarra finished with three saves.
West Iredell dropped to 9-9-2 overall and 8-5 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
