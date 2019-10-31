Newton-Conover’s Camryn Lamp was the top area finisher during the 1A/2A state girls golf tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. The junior posted a two-day total of 155 (79, 76) to finish 11-over-par and tie Roanoke Rapids junior Maci Beaver (77, 78) for third. First Flight junior Katherine Schuster was first with a 1-over 145 (74, 71), while Gray Stone Day sophomore Katelyn Griggs finished second with a 9-over 153 (79, 74).
Freshman Sandra Uon also participated for the Red Devils, finishing in a four-way tie for 42nd after shooting a two-day total of 190 (97, 93). Oak Grove won the team championship with a score of 512 (263, 249), while Mount Pleasant came in third with a 531 (263, 268) and Ledford finished third with a 553 (278, 275).
Other competitors from the South Fork 2A Conference included East Lincoln’s Sophia Laliberte with a two-day total of 182 (tied for 31st), West Lincoln’s Reese Coltrane (189, tied for 40th), Laycee Hoffman (190, tied for 42nd) and Rae Watson (204, 59th) and Lake Norman Charter’s Georgia Chapman (172, 20th) and Tess Palmer (185, tied for 36th). West Lincoln finished sixth out of the 10 teams who were eligible for a team score with a 583 (288, 295).
Freedom’s Albany Bock and Christina Fisher took part in the 3A state tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the Foxfire Resort & Golf Red Course in Jackson Springs. Bock was 10th with a two-day total of 159 (79, 80), while Fisher tied for 26th with a 175 (84, 91). The top three individual finishers were Cox Mill junior Elizabeth Lohbauer with a 1-under 143 (73, 70), Eastern Alamance freshman Emily Mathews with a three-over 147 (77, 70) and Cape Fear senior Toni Blackwell with a 5-over 149 (80, 69), with Cox Mill (467), Rockingham County (481) and Charlotte Catholic (499) registering the top three team scores.
BOYS SOCCER
Alexander Central 3, South Caldwell 2
The Cougars won for the fourth time in five matches on Tuesday in Taylorsville, avenging a road loss to the Spartans earlier this season. Alexander Central moved to 11-9-2 overall and 7-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell dropped to 11-7 and 8-4.
Hibriten 10, Draughn 0
The Panthers reached double digits in a victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday in Lenoir, receiving three goals from Gerardo Rodriguez, two from Kevin Rios and one apiece from Jackson Harris, Colby Roberts, Josh Crisp, Jacob Norwood and John Pezzi. Rios added five assists for Hibriten (21-1-2 overall, 14-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Simon Hawkins, Joel Franquiz and Isai Alvarenga finished with one each.
Draughn finished the season at 0-16 overall and 0-14 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
East Burke 2, Bunker Hill 1
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Cavaliers scored a pair of second-half goals to defeat the Bears on Tuesday in Claremont. Johnny Salgado Rodriguez and Bryan Hernandez had goals for East Burke (8-12-1 overall, 6-8 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), which also received assists from Rodriguez and Josh Aguirre to go with four saves from goalkeeper Garrett Pitts.
Bunker Hill finished the year at 5-15-1 overall and 2-12 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Lincolnton 2, Maiden 1
The Blue Devils’ Daniel Bobadilla scored off an assist from Marcos Dominguez, but it wasn’t enough to lift Maiden past the Wolves on Tuesday at home. Maiden ended the season at 4-16 overall and 2-12 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lincolnton improved to 12-7 and 8-6.
East Lincoln 2, Newton-Conover 1
The Red Devils nearly took down the undefeated Mustangs on Tuesday in Denver, but a goal from East Lincoln in the second 10-minute overtime period ultimately pushed the hosts past Newton-Conover. The Red Devils completed the regular season at 17-3-1 overall and 12-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Mustangs improved to 22-0 and 14-0.
North Lincoln 3, Bandys 1
After forcing overtime with a second-half goal, the Trojans allowed the Knights to score two goals in the extra session on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Bandys moved to 8-13 overall and 6-8 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while North Lincoln is now 13-8-2 and 8-6.
VOLLEYBALL
Southwestern Randolph 3, Hickory 0
The Red Tornadoes were swept by the Cougars in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Asheboro, losing by set scores of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-22. Eleventh-seeded Hickory finished the season at 16-6 overall, while sixth-seeded Southwestern Randolph improved to 25-2 heading into tonight’s third-round contest at third-seeded Marvin Ridge (29-3).
JV FOOTBALL
Hibriten 56, West Iredell 21
The Panthers ran their winning streak to eight with a 35-point victory over the Warriors on Tuesday in Lenoir. Now 5-0 at home, Hibriten (8-1 overall, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) led 13-7 after the first quarter, 42-7 at halftime and 56-14 through three quarters.
West Iredell fell to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
