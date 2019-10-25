The Maiden volleyball team beat Lake Norman Charter in four sets during Wednesday night’s South Fork 2A Conference tournament championship match in Huntersville. Players for the Blue Devils include Sarah Wicker, Savannah Lail, Adalyn Crouse, Isabella Abernathy, Lily Grissom, Anna Gantt, Abbey Smith, Maggie Andrews, Laura Morgan, Heaven Wiley, Anna White, Lainee Hentschel, Abby Gantt, Adison Ford, Natalie Lail, Brianna Rogosky and Reanna Odom.