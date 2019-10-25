The Maiden volleyball team won its fifth straight conference tournament championship with a four-set victory over Lake Norman Charter in the South Fork 2A Conference tournament finals on Wednesday in Huntersville. The top-seeded Blue Devils (22-4) lost the first set 25-16 before winning the next three sets 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20 over the second-seeded Knights (16-7).
Maiden received 17 kills and 10 digs from Abbey Smith, while Sarah Wicker had 11 kills and one block, Isabella Abernethy had eight kills, Anna White had seven kills and one block and Natalie Lail had 33 digs. Adison Ford and Abby Gantt each added 21 assists for the Blue Devils.
East Lincoln’s Gaby Leach collected conference player of the year honors, while Maiden’s Marsha Davis was named the conference’s coach of the year. Abernathy, Lail, Smith and Wicker represented the Blue Devils on the all-conference team, with Lake Norman Charter putting Liberty Harris, Makayla Martin and Pearce Augier on the squad.
Other Mustangs joining Leach on the team were Kaylee Spees and Jordan Gromlich, while Bandys was represented by Toriy Culliver and Katie Townsend, North Lincoln by Chelsea Stegal, Newton-Conover by Allison White, West Lincoln by Gracie Ledford and Lincolnton by Marley Black.
Fourth-seeded Maiden hosts 29th-seeded North Wilkes (13-9) in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday, while 12th-seeded Lake Norman Charter hosts 21st-seeded Hendersonville (8-12). A full state playoff preview with matchups involving all area teams will appear in Saturday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
Boys Soccer
Fred T. Foard 6,
Bunker Hill 0
The Tigers defeated the Bears on Wednesday in Claremont, with Kevin Cervantes, Korbin Proctor, Kadyn Pompa Huerta, Jacob Faherty, Trevor Holmberg and Jordan Del Pilar registering one goal apiece while Faherty and Drew Simmons notched one assist each. Foard improved to 15-3-3 overall and 10-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Bunker Hill dropped to 4-14-1 and 1-11.
Hickory 2,
South Caldwell 0
The Red Tornadoes blanked the Spartans on Wednesday in Hickory, scoring once in each half. Hickory moved to 13-5-3 overall and 7-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell is now 10-6 and 7-3.
Alexander Central 2 (5),
St. Stephens 2 (4)
After playing to a 2-2 tie in regulation and overtime, the Cougars nipped the Indians 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout to emerge victorious on Wednesday in Hickory. Alexander Central improved to 10-8-2 overall and 6-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while St. Stephens fell to 7-8-2 and 5-5.
Bandys 3, West Lincoln 0
The Trojans shut out the Rebels on Wednesday in Lincolnton to improve to 7-12 overall and 5-7 in South Fork 2A Conference play. On the other side, West Lincoln dropped to 4-14-1 and 0-12.
East Lincoln 9, Maiden 0
The Mustangs rolled to a mercy-rule victory over the Blue Devils on Wednesday in Denver, scoring six first-half goals before adding three scores after halftime. East Lincoln remained undefeated at 20-0 overall and 12-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Maiden is now 4-14 and 2-10.
Newton-Conover 3,
North Lincoln 1
The Red Devils led 2-1 at halftime before outscoring the Knights 1-0 in the second half on Wednesday in Lincolnton. Newton-Conover moved to 16-2-1 overall and 11-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while North Lincoln fell to 11-8-2 and 6-6.
Cross Country
Watauga wins both team
titles at Northwestern
3A/4A Conference
championship meet
Watauga took both the boys’ and girls’ team titles during Wednesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship meet at Southside Park in Newton. The Pioneers tallied 19 points on the boys’ side and 15 on the girls’ side while holding six of the top 10 individual spots in the boys’ race and nine of the top 10 individual spots in the girls’ race.
Remaining team scores on the boys’ side saw St. Stephens take second with 53 points, Alexander Central come in third with 89, Freedom finish fourth with 109, Hickory take fifth with 121 and South Caldwell come in sixth with 143. In the girls’ race, Hickory was second with 82 points, Alexander Central was third with 86, St. Stephens was fourth with 92, Freedom was fifth with 99 and South Caldwell was sixth with 166.
Watauga’s Avery Cannon won the boys’ race with a time of 15:43.00, while teammates Ethan Turner and Gavin Sweeney came in second and third with respective times of 16:18.00 and 16:20.00. Alexander Central’s Logan Ellis finished fourth with a time of 16:28.00, with St. Stephens’ Tyler Christensen taking fifth with a time of 16:30.00. Finishing sixth through eighth were Watauga’s Caleb Coatney (16:41.00), Korben Anderson (17:17.00) and Caleb Cox (17:23.00), with ninth place going to St. Stephens’ Isaac Cruz (17:27.00) and 10th place going to the Indians’ Jackson Black (17:28.00).
St. Stephens’ Jeremy Brown and Payce Sherrill came in 12th and 19th, respectively, thanks to times of 17:44.00 and 18:27.00. Meanwhile, joining Ellis as Alexander Central’s top five finishers were 16th-place Jacob Perez (17:57.00), 18th-place Luke Kiziah (18:22.00), 36th-place Colten Matthews (19:24.00) and 43rd-place Caleb Little (19:37.00).
Freedom’s top boys’ runner was Nathaniel Ferguson with a 17th-place time of 17:59.00, while Hickory was paced by Chase Johnson (13th; 17:48.00) and South Caldwell was led by Caleb Rash (22nd; 18:35.00).
Watauga’s Sophia Ritter finished first in the girls’ race with a time of 19:25.00, and she was joined in the top 10 by fellow Pioneers Olivia McAnulty (2nd; 19:26.00), Lena Miller (3rd; 20:11.00), Riley Fowler (4th; 20:13.00), Gwendolyn Anderson (5th; 20:14.00), Sidra Miller (6th; 20:18.00), Rebecca Anderson (7th; 20:34.00), Kate Tuberty (9th; 21:10.00) and Brianna Anderson (10th; 21:19). Alexander Central’s Camella Church was the only non-Watauga runner in the top 10 as she posted an eighth-place time of 21:01.00.
Hickory’s top five runners were Laney Dettlebach (16th; 22:28.00), Emma Neal (22nd; 23:32.00), Lauren Lyerly (24th; 23:39.00), Hannah Griesen (28th; 24:07.00) and Barrett Geyer (39th; 24:45.00). Additionally, the Cougars’ Church was joined by teammates Kaylin Dyson (12th; 21:28.00), Caroline Deal (26th; 23:53.00), Maya Adams (31st; 24:14.00) and Shayanna Smith (46th; 25:13.00) in Alexander Central’s top five.
St. Stephens’ top finisher was Julliette Hessong with a 17th-place time of 22:33.00, while Emma Brooks paced Freedom with a 19th-place time of 22:51.00 and Karli West led South Caldwell with a 37th-place time of 24:37.00.
A total of 109 runners competed in the boys’ race, while the girls’ race had 76 participants.
