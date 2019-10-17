The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference held its cross- country championship meet on Tuesday at River Bend Middle School in Claremont, with East Burke sweeping the boys and girls team titles and Fred T. Foard’s Ben Trimm and Karina Coulter winning the boys and girls individual championships, respectively.
On the boys side, East Burke finished first with 41 points. Foard was second with 56, while Draughn came in third with 57, Patton was fourth with 85, Bunker Hill finished fifth with 125 and West Iredell was sixth with 161. Hibriten and West Caldwell did not have the five runners necessary to qualify for a team score.
The East Burke girls also tallied 41 points to finish first, while Patton was second with 50 and Foard was third with 58. Draughn took fourth with 117, while Bunker Hill came in fifth with 118, West Iredell was sixth with 151 and Hibriten finished seventh with 166.
Individually, the Tigers’ Trimm posted a first-place time of 17:29.24 in the boys race. Draughn’s Tommy Blackwell was second with a time of 17:46.33, while Patton’s Finn Rigsbee came in third (18:09.58), East Burke’s Logan Shuford took fourth (18:11.14) and the Cavaliers’ Luke Elliott finished fifth (18:23.70).
Joining Shuford and Elliott as East Burke’s top five finishers were Ayden Lingerfelt (8th; 19:03.05), Shane Feamster (11th; 19:10.52) and Clay Seagle (13th; 19:13.42), with additional scorers for Foard including Kobus Wilkinson (7th; 18:40.80), Dawson Cody (16th; 19:39.74), Nathanael Hughes (17th; 19:40.39) and Braden Wharton (18th; 19:51.45). Draughn’s remaining top five finishers were Reed Farrar (6th; 18:24.89), Andrew Albright (10th; 19:08.70), Ben Teffeteller (12th; 19:10.86) and Nick Chrisco (28th; 21:17.74).
Bunker Hill’s top five finishers were Ben Martin (9th; 19:03.33), Andrew Sherrill (25th; 20:55.05), Zachary Smyre (27th; 21:03.74), Justin Vinson (38th; 22:06.64) and Alan Morales (40th; 22:23.36). Meanwhile, Hibriten was led by 33rd-place Jack Hillis (21:41.58) and West Caldwell was paced by 15th-place Noah Clay (19:28.80).
The top five individual finishers in the girls race were Foard’s Coulter with a first-place time of 21:03.05, Patton’s Calli Westra with a second-place time of 21:47.08, the Panthers’ Ella Evans with a third-place time of 22:03.24, East Burke’s Meah Walsh with a fourth-place time of 23:56.80 and Draughn’s Regen Bridges with a fifth-place time of 24:16.33.
East Burke’s remaining top five finishers were Mekenzie Harris (6th; 24:21.49), Gracie Ruff (7th; 24:53.45), Janie Ennis (8th; 24:55.36) and Piper Strong (16th; 26:01.33). Joining Coulter as scorers for Foard were Margaret Rousey (11th; 25:03.86), Katie Wilkinson (14th; 25:57.17), Rose Hull (15th; 25:57.77) and Julia Bryan (17th; 26:28.86).
Also scoring for Draughn were Gracie Mitchell (18th; 26:32.64), Brittany Hathaway (27th; 28:36.64), Savannah Gentieu (33rd; 29:21.95) and Lauryl Smith (34th; 29:22.30), while Bunker Hill’s top five finishers were Lindsey Elrod (9th; 24:59.02), Maya Cappelletty (21st; 26:49.11), Caitlin Robison (22nd; 27:14.14), Emily Sigmon (25th; 27:52.02) and Hailee Morrison (47th; 33:32.39). Additionally, Emily Hussong led Hibriten with a 19th-place time of 26:41.14.
VOLLEYBALL HCA 3, University Christian 2
The Knights defeated the Barracudas in five sets in the opening round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A state playoffs on Tuesday at home. After winning the first two sets, Hickory Christian (8-7 overall) lost the next two sets before winning the decisive fifth set.
University Christian ends the season at 9-8 overall, while Hickory Christian visits Statesville Christian in the second round today at 5 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter 3, Bandys 0
The Knights swept the Trojans 25-13, 25-22 and 25-16 on Tuesday in Catawba. Lake Norman Charter improved to 13-6 overall and 10-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Bandys fell to 10-9 and 7-6.
BOYS SOCCER Univ. Christian 3, Carolina Friends School of Durham 1
The Barracudas hosted their first-ever NCISAA 2A state playoff contest on Tuesday, defeating Carolina Friends School of Durham in the first round at St. Stephens Lutheran School in Hickory. University Christian (11-5 overall) scored first in the 15th minute on a Garrett Burns goal off an assist from Cody Zimmerman, while Carolina Friends tied things at 1-all on Ben Gillespie’s goal in the 30th.
Eli Goebelbecker helped the Barracudas seal the win in the second half, scoring off an assist from Andrew Poe in the 53rd minute before converting a penalty kick in the 67th. While Carolina Friends finishes the year at 5-9-1 overall, University Christian hosts Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill today at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.