The Draughn volleyball team swept Freedom on Thursday in Valdese, winning by set scores of 25-6, 25-21 and 25-16.
The Wildcats (12-7 overall) received 15 kills from Kirsten Powell, who also had two aces and one dig. Sara Walker added five kills, while Hannah Copeland and Chloe Gary finished with four apiece. Copeland also had two aces and one block, with Gary chipping in one dig and 21 assists.
The victory was the second straight for Draughn, which has won three of its last four contests. On the other side, the Patriots have lost three in a row and are currently 3-11 overall.
Newton-Conover 3, West Lincoln 2
The Red Devils outlasted the Rebels in five sets on Thursday in Lincolnton. Following a 25-19 victory in the opening set, Newton-Conover (6-8 overall, 4-6 South Fork 2A Conference) fell 25-21 in the second set before winning the third set 25-15, losing the fourth set 26-24 and emerging victorious by a 15-9 score in the fifth set.
West Lincoln is now 3-15 overall and 0-10 in the South Fork 2A.
Lake Norman Charter 3, Maiden 2
The Blue Devils were tripped up by the Knights on Thursday in Huntersville, winning the first set 25-15 before dropping the second set 25-23, taking the third set 25-22 and losing the fourth and fifth sets by respective tallies of 25-14 and 15-10. The loss ended a 10-match winning streak for Maiden, which fell to 15-4 overall and 9-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Lake Norman Charter improved to 10-6 overall and 7-3 in the South Fork 2A.
University Christian 9, Statesville Christian 0
The Barracudas won every match against the Lions on Thursday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from Gracie Myers (6-0, 6-2), Adele Huffman (6-0, 6-2), London Fidler (6-0, 6-0), Ainsley Richardson (6-0, 6-0), Olivia Jarman (6-0, 6-0) and Lydia Gerrard (6-0, 6-0). In doubles, University Christian (12-2 overall, 3-1 Foothills Athletic Conference) got victories from the teams of Huffman and Catherine Glaze (8-4), Richardson and Gerrard (8-0) and Samantha Hackney and Langley Parker (8-2).
The Lions fell to 2-7 overall and 0-6 in conference play.
Bandys 6, West Lincoln 3
The Trojans defeated the Rebels on Thursday in Newton, winning five of six singles matches while adding another victory in doubles. Winning singles players for Bandys (3-5 overall, 2-5 South Fork 2A Conference) were Toni Laney (8-2), Madaline Finger (8-5), Makayla Finger (8-3), Madi Trimble (9-7) and Laci Paul (8-3), while the team of Laney and Madaline Finger (8-5) also emerged victorious.
West Lincoln is now 8-5 overall and 2-5 in the South Fork 2A.
North Lincoln 5, Newton-Conover 4
The Red Devils lost a tight match on Thursday in Newton, with their singles wins coming from Alexa Allison (8-0), Anna Grace Hinshaw (8-3) and Kylee Spizzo (8-3). Newton-Conover (2-9 overall, 2-5 South Fork 2A Conference) also got a doubles victory from the team of Allison and Hinshaw (8-0).
The Knights moved to 10-3 and 5-2 in the South Fork 2A.
East Lincoln 5, Maiden 3
The Blue Devils earned just three wins against the Mustangs on Thursday in Maiden, including singles victories from Gracie Arrowood (8-0) and Hannah Sherrill (8-1). The team of Macy Sigmon and Alyson Soumpholphakdy (8-3) also won for Maiden (9-3 overall, 6-1 South Fork 2A Conference).
East Lincoln improved to 5-8 overall and 5-2 in the South Fork 2A.
Bandys 46, Newton-Conover 26
The Trojans upped their overall record to 5-0 and their South Fork 2A Conference mark to 2-0 with a 20-point victory over the Red Devils on Thursday in Newton. Newton-Conover dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the South Fork 2A following its first home loss.
Bunker Hill 30, Fred T. Foard 14
The Bears collected a 16-point win over the Tigers on Thursday in Claremont. Bunker Hill moved to 1-3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Foard fell to 1-4 overall and 1-1.
Hickory 28, Freedom 20
The Red Tornadoes scored two touchdowns apiece in the second and third quarters against Freedom on Thursday in Morganton as they evened their overall record at 2-2 and moved their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark to 1-0. The Patriots dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
Hibriten 49, West Caldwell 0
The Panthers scored in every quarter en route to a shutout of the Warriors on Thursday in Lenoir. Hibriten improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while West Caldwell moved to 2-3 and 1-1.
Alexander Central 46, Watauga 0
The Cougars dominated the Pioneers on Thursday in Boone, with Cam Lackey recording 62 yards and a TD on eight carries to go with Luke Mitchell’s four carries for 48 yards, Luke Hammers five carries for 46 yards and a TD and Caleb Williams’ four carries for 26 yards and a score. Quarterback Harrison Brashear added two rushing TDs and a passing score for Alexander Central (5-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
Watauga remained winless at 0-5 overall and 0-2 in league play.
McDowell 36, St. Stephens 8
The Indians managed just a single third-quarter TD in a 28-point loss to the Titans on Thursday in Marion. St. Stephens dropped to 1-3-1 overall and 0-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while McDowell improved to 3-1 and 1-0.
Patton 22, Draughn 20
The Panthers slipped past the Wildcats on Thursday in Morganton, leading after every quarter as they moved their overall record to 2-3 and their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark to 1-1. Draughn dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
West Iredell 47, East Burke 0
The Warriors blanked the Cavaliers on Thursday in Statesville, moving to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. East Burke fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
